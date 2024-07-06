Dubai Charity Association announced its full readiness to provide financial support to high school toppers who were honored by receiving scholarships from universities within the country, and who face challenges in completing the payment of the remaining expenses of these scholarships, in accordance with the Association’s conditions for providing support and financial assistance, and based on its belief in the importance of providing an educational opportunity for students, especially the outstanding ones.

The association congratulated the top high school students and their parents on their academic excellence, and expressed its pride in their success and excellence, which came as a result of the hard work and perseverance they showed during their challenging academic year, noting that this achievement is not just a personal success, but rather an effective contribution to building the future, and wished them a bright future filled with dazzling successes during their university studies.

She also expressed her feelings of joy and pride with the top high school students at receiving the congratulations and gift from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in appreciation of their excellence during the 2023-2024 academic year.