The Dubai Charity Association announced its contribution of two million dirhams through the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities to support the 100 million meals campaign.

The 100 million meals campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is an embodiment of the values ​​of giving and solidarity in the month of goodness, and an extension of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded remarkable success last Ramadan.

The Secretary of the Dubai Charity Association, Ahmed Muhammad Mosmar, stressed that the campaign reflects the values ​​of solidarity and compassion that the UAE embodies towards needy peoples, and constitutes a sincere translation of the directions of the rational leadership of the state to extend a helping hand and assistance to the needy, wishing it success in achieving the desired goal.

The Executive Director of the charitable work sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, considered that the initiative constitutes a global model and consolidates the position of the UAE and its leadership in providing relief to the peoples of the world and supporting them in facing the humanitarian challenges of hunger and malnutrition.

He added that the campaign affirms that the UAE is a heart beating with goodness from a leadership that believes in the importance of the human being to reach the East and West, to reflect the values ​​of solidarity and solidarity established by the leadership of the country, its citizens and residents. He explained that the campaign carries with it messages of compassion and sympathy for the suffering of others as an integrated network that produces positive community mobility.





