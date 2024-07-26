Dubai (Al Ittihad) – The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, revealed that it settled 77% of the total mediation cases it received during the first half of this year, compared to 62% during the same period in 2023, noting that these cases were settled within a maximum period of 10 working days, which reflects the efficiency and speed of the mediation service provided by the Chamber.

During the first half of this year, the Chamber received 79 mediation cases, with a total value of 6.5 million dirhams, while the value of mediation cases that the Chamber succeeded in settling during the first half amounted to 3.5 million dirhams.

The sectors and fields of mediation cases received by the Chamber during the first half varied to include construction, logistics, shipping services, food, services, and the health sector.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Digital and Commercial Services, said that the increasing demand for the mediation service provided by the Chamber reflects the maturity of the business community in Dubai and its awareness of the importance of amicable settlement of commercial disputes in order to preserve their commercial relations. He stressed the keenness to protect the interests of businesses in the emirate through the mediation service, which is considered one of the basic services that enhance the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the competitiveness of the business environment in Dubai.

Al Jarwan added that the Chamber has sufficient expertise to help all segments of the business community settle their commercial disputes amicably through the mediation service. It applies the concept of digital mediation that reduces the time and effort of all disputing parties, and is in line with Dubai’s vision of digital transformation and reaching customers wherever they are to provide them with services efficiently and effectively. Mediation offers many important advantages, including flexibility, speed, efficiency and confidentiality, in addition to saving time, effort and money. Mediation also contributes to preserving commercial relations between disputing parties, and ensuring easy and complete control over the mediation process from beginning to end. The mediation process is carried out by a third party called the mediator, who has extensive experience in resolving commercial disputes amicably. The mediator is a representative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and is characterised by neutrality and independence. He does not have the authority to adjudicate the dispute or impose any decisions. He is keen to help the parties to the dispute identify the issues and topics of disagreement between them. He also works to build bridges of communication between the disputing parties to reach settlement options and solutions that satisfy both parties and preserve their interests. His role is limited to bringing the viewpoints of the parties closer together to help them reach an agreement on settling the dispute of their own free will without the need to engage in costly and time-consuming legal procedures.