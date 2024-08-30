Dubai Digital Chamber recently announced in an official statement having contributed to the birth and growth of 215 promising digital startups in the emirateduring the first half of 2024. The year-on-year growth is 212% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, when 69 companies were supported. The combined ecosystem of supported startups has reached a market value of approximately US$7 billion.

During the first six months of 2024, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy also trained 243 Emirati citizens as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

In addition to this, the Chamber has organised a total of 12 international roadshows aimed at promoting theExpand North Star event, the world’s largest gathering of startups and investors, which will be held in October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Chamber’s commitment to strengthening its presence as an organizer, strategic partner and active participant in 15 local and international events during the first half of the year has been significant.

Your Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Digital Chamber, commented: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the emirate’s status as the global capital of the digital economy, we are stepping up our efforts to develop an ecosystem that fosters the growth of digital businesses, supports their expansion and positions Dubai as the global capital of the digital economy. This is part of our commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to generate an average of Aed 100 billion per year for the emirate’s economy through digital transformation projects.”

In addition, the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ It was launched to strengthen digital capabilities in the UAE and aims to train 1,000 Emiratis in collaboration with the private sector. The initiative aims to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and support 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge mobile applications.

This initiative is based on the growth of emerging opportunities in the sector, by creating a robust digital infrastructure, establishing a legislative framework that supports application development, and providing government incentives to accelerate the growth of the sectorin line with the strategic objectives of the chamber.