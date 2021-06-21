Dubai (Etihad)

The Waste Management Working Group of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network organized a virtual seminar on the UAE’s circular economy policy and the role of the private sector in achieving its goals.

The electronic symposium aimed to introduce the UAE’s circular economy policy, its time frame and potential impact, in addition to the role of the private sector in implementing this policy, with the participation of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which gave introductory presentations on the various features of the country’s circular economy policy.

During the electronic symposium, managers and officials representing the most important companies in the country spoke. The list included Aisha Saeed Al-Souqi, an environmental researcher at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who spoke about the main objectives of the UAE’s circular economy policy, and the most prominent areas of cooperation between the government, stakeholders and the private sector for a smooth transition to a circular economy. in the state.

Jamila Al Meer, Policy, Strategies and Sustainable Development Consultant at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, spoke about the importance of engaging consumers and raising their awareness of sustainable and responsible consumption.

While Madhumohan Sariram, Chief Innovation Officer at Dulsco, highlighted the importance of this policy, and how it will create value in our competitive economy. While Wael Ismail, Senior Director of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs at PepsiCo, spoke about the importance of constructive government policies, responsible production processes and sustainable products, which are very important, especially at the present time.

During his speech at the virtual symposium, Dr. Kamal Mallahi, Senior Director of the Business Ethics Center at Dubai Chamber, said: The transition to a circular economy is one of the hubs of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network, noting that strengthening cooperation between the government, the private sector and the academic sector is a major enabling factor for the transition, and building A circular economic model of long-term economic, social and environmental benefits.