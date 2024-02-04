The Dubai Central Laboratory, affiliated with Dubai Municipality, announced the development of a new and innovative screening mechanism to detect pork derivatives in processed meat products, using high concentrations of DNA extracted from food samples. The new mechanism is part of the ongoing efforts of the Dubai Central Laboratory to develop the laboratory testing system and provide integrated and comprehensive services of high quality and efficiency, taking into account the best standards and specifications in force globally, in order to ensure the safety and quality of food products traded in the markets, and the sustainability of the food system, in a way that enhances Dubai’s position. As the best city to live and work in the world.

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, confirmed that laboratory testing mechanisms are being developed in a systematic and continuous manner to be compatible with the nature of products and materials in the local market, adding that the laboratory is working to provide proactive, flexible and highly accurate laboratory services that meet the needs of customers quickly and achieve The goals of Dubai Municipality are to build a sustainable health and food system, and to provide proactive protection for the community from food risks, through which it improves the quality of life in the emirate. She pointed out that the new mechanism developed in the microbiological analysis laboratories led to an increase in the efficiency of detecting pig derivative residues by about 100 times more than the traditional examination method, and in a way that ensures consumer protection and increases confidence in all traded products, stressing that it constitutes a qualitative addition to the laboratory’s achievements to improve its operations and achieve Its most important goals are the development and application of internationally recognized standards for laboratory testing and calibration certificates.

The Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department indicated the adoption of a new method that is considered one of the latest and most advanced in the world in the field of detecting microorganisms in food samples, through an advanced device that operates with a fully automated system and a safe protocol, which provides the possibility of comprehensive tracking of samples from the beginning of the examination until issuance. Results, providing automated reading based on fluorescence. This technology provides fast and accurate results for customers, by reducing the examination period to one day and the possibility of conducting 100 examinations per hour. This technology also plays an important role in enhancing flexibility and productivity and improving the examination method and mechanism, especially since it works to quickly detect many types of bacteria. Yeasts and fungi related to quality indicators and microbial contaminants in food products. Customers can benefit from the microbiological analysis laboratory services provided by the Dubai Central Laboratory, which include: examining the quality and safety of food products, nutritional supplements and food contact materials, and estimating the shelf life of food products. It is also possible to benefit from testing environmental samples, such as samples of bottled and non-bottled drinking water, to ensure that they are free of disease-causing bacteria, groundwater, irrigation water, sea, lakes, canals, beaches, swimming pool water, hotels and dental clinics, sediment and soil samples, and samples of natural reserves. , hazardous waste and fertilizers. The laboratory provides a report on the results of microbiological laboratory safety tests for various samples of consumer materials and goods, whether cosmetics, detergents, children’s toys, textiles, etc. It is noteworthy that the Dubai Central Laboratory includes various specialized and innovative laboratories, supported by the latest technical equipment and technologies to examine all types of products traded in the local market in the Emirate of Dubai.