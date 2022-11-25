The Emirate of Dubai is preparing to celebrate the country’s 51st National Day with a range of entertainment events, concerts, promotions, hotel accommodation packages, dining experiences, fireworks displays, and more.

This comes within the activities of the distinguished celebrations organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation on this happy national occasion in all parts of Dubai during the period from 2 to 11 December.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, said: “On the 51st anniversary of the UAE National Day, we live with feelings of pride in all the achievements, progress and prosperity that our beloved country has achieved over the years.”

He added, “On this happy occasion, we are preparing to present the best events, performances and celebrations in the most prominent landmarks of the wonderful city and its distinctive entertainment destinations to celebrate this occasion, and we welcome all visitors from all over the world to share the joy and festive atmosphere with all citizens and residents of Dubai to be proud of our dear homeland.”