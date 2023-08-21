Dubai Cares announced its support for children in need across the country, through its “Volunteer in the Emirates” initiative, within the framework of the “Back to School” course, where hundreds of volunteers gathered the day before yesterday, to celebrate the World Humanitarian Day, in order to prepare 7,000 school bags. Before the start of the new school year.

The initiative session, sponsored by Dubai Ports World, witnessed the participation of volunteers of all ages and nationalities in the Convention Center in the “Jafza-One” building in Dubai to pack school bags that include student supplies.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, Head of Operations at Dubai Cares, said that the “Back to School” course of the Volunteer Initiative in the Emirates aims to help children of needy families and orphans, by providing school bags that contain the most important supplies necessary for daily learning, expressing his gratitude. To DP World for its valuable support and generous contribution that will allow the provision of the necessary assistance to the most needy children across the country.

The school bags will be distributed in partnership with the Union Charitable Foundation, the Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Hemaya schools in different emirates.