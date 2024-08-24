Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, yesterday announced the launch of its volunteer initiative “Back to School Course” in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of providing 10,000 children from underprivileged families in the country with the necessary school supplies, ahead of the start of the new academic year 2024-2025, as part of its partnership with Aldar Properties Group (Aldar).

The initiative, which was hosted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, attracted a large number of participants keen to prepare school bags, as part of the Volunteer in the Emirates initiative organized by “Dubai Cares”, while the efforts of more than 400 volunteers were combined, including 100 volunteers from “Aldar” – the platinum sponsor.

Dubai Cares Chief Operating Officer, Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, said that the success of this initiative is due to the exceptional commitment of volunteers to highlight the profound impact that community engagement can have in addressing social challenges.

Faisal Falaknaz, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar Properties Group, stressed the keenness to support voluntary initiatives led by local institutions in the country, noting that the group’s employees had the opportunity to participate in this initiative, which filled them with positive energy and enhanced their spirit of cooperation and community participation.

“Volunteering has been a part of my life since 2011, both inside and outside the UAE. Joining 15 Dubai Cares initiatives since 2016 was a great achievement for me, especially when I participated in the Volunteer Around the World initiative in Nepal,” said Mohammed Al Balooshi (Emirati volunteer). “Volunteering is more than just a passion; it is a lifestyle deeply inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, who dedicated himself to making others happy.”

“I have lived in the UAE for over 30 years and have three children, one of whom is volunteering with me today. This is my first time volunteering with Dubai Cares and I want to do more and contribute more. I am amazed by the scale of this initiative, as it brings together different nationalities working together with enthusiasm and a positive spirit. Everyone is committed to a common desire to make a difference,” said Safia Jabanwala, an Indian volunteer.