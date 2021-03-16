Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the United Nations World Food Program today announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement to strengthen school feeding programs in Africa.

This strategic agreement comes within the framework of renewing and strengthening the long-term partnership between the World Food Program and Dubai Cares, and focuses on ensuring the health and well-being of future generations to enhance learning and human capital. This agreement was announced on the sidelines of the Dubai International Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) 2021, held in Dubai.

Under this partnership, Dubai Cares and the World Food Program will provide support to the African Union to expand school health and nutrition across the African continent by upgrading technical capacities at the continental level and enhancing research, to improve the quality and effectiveness of the programs.

Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, CEO and member of Dubai Cares’s Board of Directors, said: “School feeding programs have always played a prominent role in supporting underprivileged communities across the African continent, due to their long-term impact. These programs as a pivotal factor that extends its impact on society as a whole. Our strategic partnership with the World Food Program to accelerate the program’s global school feeding strategy, in cooperation with the African Union, aims to support children and girls in their educational journey, while achieving a positive impact that extends to other aspects such as economic growth, This is done by creating new opportunities to hone skills, employment and enhance sources of income, and thus play a pivotal role in the formation of human capital.

The joint program will play a major role in addressing the learning crisis and the challenges facing access to equal opportunities in education as one of the priorities for achieving the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. It will also help achieve Dubai Cares’s goals of improving children and youth’s access to quality education and promoting equality. Between the sexes.

“We had a wonderful vision for the expansion and spread of the social safety net,” said Carmen Burbano, Director of the World Food Program’s School Nutrition Division, “School feeding was one of the growing priorities of a growing number of governments in Africa. Then the new Corona virus appeared to cancel it all. We need partners, Like Dubai Cares, now more than ever to continue to support governments through school feeding programs. WFP can provide knowledge, evidence and technical support to help these programs expand their reach – but we cannot do it alone. “

African governments under the leadership of the African Union have shown an increasing commitment to school feeding on the continent, with one child out of every two children in school, or more than 65 million children receiving nutritious meals in schools every day during 2019, a significant increase compared to the year 2013 when the number of beneficiaries reached 38.4 million children. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions in learning and ended a decade of growth for school meal programs in 2020.

Under this agreement, the first contribution, worth 14,694,000 dirhams (US $ 4 million), will support the school feeding agenda of the African Union over a period of 3 years and aims to restore national school feeding programs to the levels they were before the outbreak of the pandemic and expand their scope to reach The areas that need it most. Key activities include the development and implementation of the first Africa-wide School Health and Nutrition database as a continent-wide public good that will enhance accountability and ownership. This agreement also works to enhance the work of school feeding programs that depend on local products of the African Union and to support cooperation among its members, including United Nations organizations such as “UNICEF”, “FAO” and “UNESCO”. The African Union’s biennial report on local product-based school feeding (2019-2020), which was recently released with the support of all group members, is one of the main outcomes of this project.





