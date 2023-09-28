Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the program of activities and workshops for the inaugural edition of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, which will begin early next October, with the participation of more than 200 local and international artists, and aims to highlight the art of calligraphy, its aesthetics, and its role in enhancing communication between cultures. This comes within the framework of the Authority’s commitments to creating a sustainable creative environment capable of empowering talented people and motivating them to develop their skills and display their artistic works inspired by calligraphy. The “Biennale” program will include more than 150 workshops and about 25 dialogue sessions, in addition to organizing 19 exhibitions, and will contribute to the activation of more than 30 sites that open their windows to the masterpieces of calligraphy and contemporary and modern plastic arts.

75 artworks

Over the course of the “Biennial,” inspiration will flow through the corridors of the Etihad Museum. In addition to hosting the activities of the 11th edition of the “Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition,” which presents more than 75 diverse works of art bearing the fingerprints of about 50 calligraphers and creators representing 17 different nationalities, it will also witness the presentation of a collection A wide range of workshops that focus on Thuluth, Naskh, Kufi, Riq’a, Muhaqqiq and other traditional Arabic scripts.

Through its various activities, the Biennale provides its visitors and talents with wide creative spaces, and gives them the opportunity to explore the techniques and secrets of calligraphy and the aesthetics of contemporary and modern plastic arts. They will have a date with a group of workshops organized by the “Tashkeel” Center at Al Safa Library for Arts and Design, during which they will learn about the techniques of collage art. And lettering and methods of combining words from different languages ​​to produce distinctive creative works, in addition to learning about Japanese book binding methods and the use of pencils, dry ink and colored pens, while the “Al Jalila Center for Children’s Culture” enables its patrons to learn about the secrets of embroidery arts, the basics of making handmade pottery, and learn about On the origins and foundations of decoration, the process of writing letters and connecting them using different artistic methods, and how to design and create animation.

Reading box

At the same time, throughout the month of October, “Schools of Life” raises the slogan “Aesthetics of Calligraphy,” offering its patrons and talents a variety of workshops aimed at enabling them to develop their creative skills in the art of calligraphy by discovering the creative aspects of the arts of Arabic, Japanese, and English calligraphy, and what distinguishes them. It has vitality and accuracy in drawing and forming words and connecting letters, in addition to learning about the art of manga and techniques for dealing with pottery and beads to produce various works of art. The “Reading Fund” activities, hosted by Mirdif City Centre, also include three special sessions showcasing calligraphy arts in celebration of the first edition of the Biennale.

Creative writing

Umm Suqeim Library patrons will be able to join the creative writing project aimed at developing their skills in using rhetorical expressions, by learning about the concept and elements of creative writing, and artistic criticism of texts. In return, the group of workshops that will be held at Gate Avenue – Dubai International Financial Center are aimed at » All ages, as it helps them learn how to create various works of art using traditional and contemporary typography and calligraphy, in addition to exploring the appeal of visual arts, handicrafts, interactive games, and how to create a three-dimensional work of art using threads and fabric.

The Biennial in the Dubai Design District holds a variety of workshops offering lessons in various arts, including a specialized workshop that sheds light on traditional handicrafts in the UAE, supervised by artist Sheikha Al Serkal, while artists Noura Al Serkal and Azza Al Qubaisi reveal the secrets of jewelry making and Islamic ornamentation. While the workshops presented by the “Medaf” studio, the “Labelicus Center” and the “The Jam Jar” gallery provide visitors to the Biennale with the opportunity to discover the worlds of creativity using multimedia, where the audience will learn methods and techniques for using letters and images to create experimental works of art.

Interactive workshops

Participants in the school program and the mid-semester camp at Expo City Dubai will be treated to a group of interactive and educational workshops that will be held within the framework of the event and highlight the aesthetics of contemporary and traditional calligraphy, typography and mixed media techniques, while the Shindagha Museum takes visitors to the Biennale on a captivating journey during which they learn about the history of… Ancient Egypt and its rich culture, during which they discover the secrets and arts of hieroglyphic writing, its complex symbols, and its role in communication between cultures.

At the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, artists Yoshimi Fujii, Dr. Antoine Abi Adhami, Lina Adhami, and Al-Anoud Bukhammas will present a series of workshops celebrating classical and contemporary Arabic and Japanese calligraphy, while visitors to the “Museum of the Future” will explore the intersection of tradition and innovation in the art of calligraphy, and the ways artists interact with the different materials and materials that… It helps them produce innovative works of art.

Storytelling

The Biennale in Alserkal Avenue celebrates the world of language and storytelling through attractive creative experiences supervised by artists Mark Nishad, Adhraa Khamisa, Amal Al Saadi, Anoud Al Khoury, Latifa Al Hammadi, Mira Yaqoub and others, while Sly Café offers a number of educational workshops on the art of calligraphy. Arabic, Wissam and Diwani Al-Jali scripts, while Effie Gallery is organizing a session entitled “Dialogue on African Writing Systems,” in addition to a workshop on “Binding Recycled Books.”

Supporters and partners

It is noteworthy that the inaugural edition of the “Dubai Calligraphy Biennial” is held with the main support of the “Al Rostamani Group”, with the support of “Sandooq Al Watan”, and in partnership with a group of partners and institutions active in the local cultural scene, and includes: Dubai Design District, the Culture and Science Symposium, and the Mohammed Library. Bin Rashid, Expo City Dubai, “Gate Avenue” in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the Juma Al Majid Centre, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Dubai Government Media Office, the Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, and the Dubai Museum. Women, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Matar Bin Lahej Gallery, Bokara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Ferretti Gallery, Effie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Library, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Gallery, The Jam Jar Studio Medaf Studio, Mirzam, Kalimat Gallery, Slay Café, Frame Café, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.