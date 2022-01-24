The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed the largest road and mountain ambulance bus in the world, during the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition, which started in Dubai today.

The Foundation explained that it launched the bus in cooperation with “NAFFCO” out of its keenness to invest its partnerships to develop the emergency work system in an optimal manner in order to provide distinguished services worthy of the international reputation of the city of “Dubai” and to maintain its entitlement to global leadership.

Khalifa Al-Dari, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said, “We value the role of our partners in supporting and developing the ambulance system in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is based on concerted efforts between the government sector. Today, in this health event, in cooperation with NAFFCO, we are presenting a 4×4 road ambulance, the first of its kind in the region, due to its international specifications commensurate with the quality of services provided by Dubai Ambulance.”

Regarding the ground ambulance unit, Al-Dray said, “The ambulance was manufactured locally in cooperation with NAFFCO, using the latest interior and exterior design technologies, with environmentally friendly and anti-rust materials that prevent bacteria from forming. The medical equipment, in addition to providing it with a smart electrical system that automatically diagnoses faults if they occur, has also been added external and internal LED lights that are energy-saving and environmentally friendly, and it is also equipped with a Wi-Fi network available to the medical staff to send the patient’s data to the hospital and the operating room and surveillance cameras connected directly to the center It is also equipped with four automatic beds to save four critical cases at the same time, and can accommodate a total of seven patients.”

He continued, “The unit was equipped with the latest medical equipment and the interior colors were chosen to give psychological comfort to the injured, and it was taken into account that the interior lighting should be controllable in proportion to the patient’s condition, and because it is dedicated to land missions, it was provided with a strong and effective air conditioning system that suits the hot climatic conditions and provides a cool indoor atmosphere.” and comfortable”

He stated that the unit is equipped with a hydraulic lift that can accommodate a load of up to 500 kg, and that lifts the stretcher in a technical way that prevents human errors from occurring to facilitate a safe admission process for the injured.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

