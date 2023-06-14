The Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center affiliated with the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dr. Mai Raouf, revealed that the center received, during the past year 2022, 70,000 donors who were registered in the center’s database, who supported the center with 64,186 blood units and 5,400 platelet units.

The Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center explained to “Emirates Today” that the donors who donated their blood came from 150 different nationalities living on the land of the Emirates, all of whom gathered one goal, which is to save the lives of patients, which reflects the state of harmony, integration and spirit of giving to the citizens and residents of the country and their love for good. and giving.

She stated that the number of blood donation campaigns that were carried out during the past year, which are organized through blood donation buses, exceeded 800 campaigns, noting that the center has four blood donation buses equipped with the latest equipment and technologies, and 75% of blood units are collected through blood donation campaigns. External.

She pointed out that about 73 government agencies participated in the blood donation campaigns, while the number of youth donors reached 23.4% of the total participants in the campaigns.

She added: «The Foundation owns a number of high-level buses and equipment, and it meets the highest internationally applicable standards and requirements, which ensure the safety and security of blood, as well as the comfort of donors, and these buses do not only aim to collect blood from donors, as their role expands to contribute to raising awareness Community members stress the importance of donating blood and its benefits, noting that the authority’s campaigns enjoy the trust and interaction of institutions and bodies, which is due to the system of values ​​that characterize the Emirati society, which makes the task of collecting blood easier.

She pointed out that blood donation, in addition to being a humanitarian act and a societal responsibility that contributes to the healing of patients and saving lives, also brings great benefits to its owner.

And she identified 4 main benefits that the blood donor gets, represented in “helping the body get rid of excess iron in the blood. Donating blood also contributes to stimulating the bone marrow to produce new blood cells.”

“Regular blood donation also reduces the possibility of heart and brain strokes, in addition to being a humanitarian act that contributes to saving the lives of patients and those in need,” she added.

Regarding the main reasons for the temporary postponement of the request to donate blood, Dr. Mai explained that it includes a three-year postponement for people with epilepsy until treatment, in addition to a six-month temporary postponement for those who have tattoos on their bodies, pregnant and lactating women, as well as those who have undergone major surgeries.

She mentioned that a single unit of blood can save the lives of three people whose health condition requires a blood transfusion, and called on community members, citizens and residents, to participate in the campaign, to provide the largest amount of blood, to save lives.