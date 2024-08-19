Beit Al Khair Society distributed 54,882 bottles of chilled water to resident workers as part of its annual campaign to help protect them from the summer heat. This comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership to ban work under the sun and in open areas, in order to ensure the safety of workers serving in the fields of development and construction within the country..

This donation comes within the association’s new project “Water Supply” which enhances the efforts of “Beit Al Khair” to support resident workers in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai through its important community project “Food for All”. The number of meals distributed to these workers in their residences and workplaces until the end of last July reached 1,147,187 meals worth 11,525,177 dirhams, including 1,074,670 meals through Ramadan Iftars, from which 35,822 workers benefited daily, with a total value of 10,800,000 dirhams..

The campaign to protect workers from the summer heat will continue in coordination with partners and supporters until the end of September. The latest initiative was the donation of large numbers of meals and chilled juices by Elegance Real Estate in support of the Beit Al Khair campaign in solidarity with the suffering of workers in this hot summer sweeping the world..