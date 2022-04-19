Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai International Marine Club received an honorary shield from Post, the organizer of the Oceanman Dubai International Open Water Swimming Championships, in appreciation of the great cooperation, support and logistical support provided by the club for the success of the event.

The beaches of Umm Suqeim in Dubai witnessed the great event, which took place last March under the umbrella of the Dubai Sports Council, with the participation of more than 1,000 swimmers of different nationalities and ages, including 300 male and female swimmers from outside the country.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, received a shield of appreciation and a medal for the event from the organizer, presented to him by Sherif Mohammed Fathi, Executive Director of Post, in the presence of Mustafa Ghoneim, technical director, and Saliva Raj, the club’s operations officer.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi confirmed that the Dubai International Marine Sports Club is keen on the success of all marine sports events, which are hosted on the beaches of the emirate and are held under the umbrella of the Dubai Sports Council, noting that the cooperation with (Post) represented in providing operational support for the success of the race through the expertise of the club and its cadres. , which contributed to the organization and achievement of the goal of the success of the great demonstration.