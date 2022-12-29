Dubai (Union)

The Dubai International Marine Club was keen to extend its thanks and gratitude at the end of 2022 to the success partners in organizing the club’s events and races in the seasons 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 by honoring the representatives of the various cooperating parties in the closing ceremony of the most expensive championships of the season that was held in the Al Jaddaf area after the end of the race. The 26th edition of the Al Maktoum Cup event for local rowing boats, 30 feet.

Saif Jumaa Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, accompanied by Khalid Khamis bin Dasmal, Member of the Board of Directors of the Club, Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, Executive Director, and Muhammad Saif Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department, handed over memorial shields to the representatives of the cooperating parties at the ceremony, in addition to some personalities who always contribute. in the success of the events.

Saif Juma Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club, confirmed that the continuous successes recorded by the club’s activities in various seasons would not have been achieved without the sincere efforts and the wonderful cooperation of the success partners from the collaborating agencies, government departments and national institutions, noting that the appreciation of these Efforts and duty wishing the continuation of these beautiful images in the future.