Dubai (Union)

The Dubai International Marine Sports Club and the Emirates Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of joint efforts to develop work, raise the efficiency of work teams, and establish social responsibility in many areas and aspects, in line with the strategic objectives of the two parties, and for the exchange of knowledge and experience, coordination and cooperation in various fields.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place in a small ceremony at the headquarters of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club in the Victory Team administrative unit in Jebel Ali, in the presence of Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, who signed the memorandum in the presence of directors and heads sections on both sides.

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said that this step stems from the vision and mission of the Emirates Foundation in working on partnership between the public and private sectors to establish social responsibility and raise the competencies of working cadres, through innovative programs according to studies and research, to meet all requirements towards development Sustainable, in line with the approach of our wise leadership, which declared 2023 as the year of sustainability.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al-Falahi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, confirmed that the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Foundation comes in implementation of the directives of the Dubai International Marine Club Board of Directors, headed by Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, and within the framework of the club’s tireless efforts to develop the marine sports system on Emirate level, providing an attractive environment to encourage various segments of society to practice marine games and sports, especially since Dubai enjoys charming and extended beaches and coastlines and urban waterfronts that imposed a new lifestyle, in addition to the club’s continued role in consolidating the concept of local sports to revive the past of parents and grandparents.