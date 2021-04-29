The Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, in cooperation with the “Union Cooperative Society”, ended the distribution of Ramadan mirs to 200 needy families, as part of its annual initiatives for the blessed month of Ramadan, with the aim of providing the holy month’s supplies to families under its care.

The total value of the Ramadan rations provided by the Foundation this year in cooperation with the Union Coop was 200,000 dirhams, to help support needy families and support them in purchasing basic necessities during the holy month.

The Director of the Department of Minors Affairs at the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, Ahmed Hassan Nasser, said: “Since its establishment, the Foundation has been keen to distribute the Ramadan mir to families who are under our care, within the framework of the foundation’s commitment to its social responsibilities towards minors and their incubators, empowering them with their basic requirements and meeting their needs, in order to alleviate the financial burdens. These families, and bring joy into their hearts during the holy month.

He stressed the necessity of joining efforts of various bodies and institutions to provide the required needs of those who deserve them, and to empower all segments of society, by participating in humanitarian and charitable initiatives that enhance the values ​​of solidarity and compassion among members of society.





