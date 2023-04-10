The Director of the Community Development Authority, Hessa Buhumaid, witnessed the inauguration of the “Autism Murals” initiative, in the event of drawing a mural for autistic children on the wall of the Dubai Autism Center, in which a number of representatives of government agencies participated, and in the presence of a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Center, and the parents of the students of the center. .

The “Autism Murals” initiative, launched by the Dubai Autism Center under the supervision of a number of local, Arab and foreign artists, aims to transform the walls of buildings into artistic paintings. Buhumaid said that the annual autism awareness campaign constitutes an important occasion to enhance community awareness of the needs of people with autism, and how to respect and provide for these needs, thus allowing them opportunities for development and better integration into society, in line with the vision and direction of the leadership for a friendly and empowering society for people of determination.

For her part, Hala Badri, Director General of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai (Dubai Culture), emphasized that arts in all their forms is a unique language that allows community members to communicate with others and express what is inside them.