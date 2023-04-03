The Dubai Autism Center launched its 17th annual autism awareness campaign, which will last for a full month, coinciding with the World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on the second of April of each year, as approved by the United Nations General Assembly, as part of the global efforts aimed at spreading awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder. autism

Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Center, said: “We reiterate our thanks and deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for his generous sponsorship every year of the annual campaign for autism awareness, which confirms the utmost importance attached by the wise leadership. To empower people of determination and guarantee their rights as an integral part of the sustainable development process, we value the role of our partners from government and private agencies in the country for their usual support for the campaign. The exclusive partner supporting the comprehensive free diagnosis initiative, and we stress the importance of joining these efforts in achieving the goals of the national policy to empower people of determination.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are keen in DEWA to support national efforts that contribute to achieving the leadership’s vision to integrate people of determination into society within the framework of the national policy to empower people of determination launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, and the initiative (My Community… A Place for All) launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and me Dubai era, which aims to transform Dubai entirely into a city friendly to people of determination. We are pleased to support the annual autism awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Autism Center, which contributes to strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates, which is one of the leading countries in the field of integrating people of determination and achieving their happiness in a qualified and flexible environment that gives them the opportunity to unleash their energies and prove their abilities.”

Al Ansari Exchange announced its support for the free comprehensive evaluation initiative for (100) Emirati children, which was launched for the first time last year, by providing an amount of 500 thousand dirhams in support of its continuity and with the aim of participating in transforming it into an annual initiative that gives citizen families the opportunity to accelerate early detection. On autism, to ensure that their children receive the integrated diagnosis necessary to conduct the required early intervention, according to the extent of the injury and the requirements of each case.

Rashid Ali Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are pleased to announce our support for the Dubai Autism Center within the framework of this national initiative, which was launched in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirming our commitment to serving the development goals of the emirate. And help all components of society to play their natural role in the process of development of the country and participate in achieving the vision of the wise leadership in the field of integrating and empowering people of determination in society according to well-studied plans and strategies compatible with best international and local practices and standards.

On the objectives of the campaign, the Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its board of directors, Mohammed Al-Emadi, said: “In order to achieve the goals of Decree No. (26) of 2021 regarding the Dubai Autism Center regarding community awareness, the Dubai Autism Center launched its 17th campaign for autism awareness this year to highlight The importance of qualifying the components of society to contain people with autism by providing a safe and friendly environment for them, which enhances the extent to which they fully benefit from the services provided by public and private institutions, within the framework of the (My Community… A Place for Everyone) initiative, which aims to transform Dubai entirely into a city that is friendly to people. Alhamm ».

Al-Emadi stressed that the Dubai Autism Center has sought, since its inception, to enhance community awareness of autism spectrum disorder, not only by raising awareness of its symptoms, but also by introducing individuals and institutions to the requirements of appropriate dealing with people with autism through launching many campaigns and awareness programs, the most prominent of which was the annual campaign for awareness of autism, which the center sought For organizing it since 2006, taking the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2nd) as an ideal occasion to launch it every year.

Al-Emadi explained that the support the campaign receives, whether from government agencies or private companies, contributed to spreading the campaign’s messages through the print, visual and audio media in addition to cinemas, as well as by displaying the campaign advertisement on digital screens inside government and private institutions and in public places that exceeded their number. 1,600 participating screens across the country in each of the ENOC gas stations, Du branches, Union Coop branches, Geant stores and commercial centers, and on the main roads and vital squares.

In appreciation of the role of the most prominent partners and sponsors of the campaign, Al Emadi thanked Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Wasl Asset Management Group, Al Ansari Exchange Company, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. .

Regarding the Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Initiative, Al-Emadi affirmed its adoption as an annual initiative that is launched in April of each year in order to provide a free comprehensive diagnostic evaluation service for children from the country, noting that the initiative includes initial survey procedures for students enrolled in kindergarten and the first and second grades.

The campaign includes artistic workshops aimed at highlighting the creative skills of children with autism, which are organized by the Dubai Autism Center in cooperation with ZArts. For the services provided by the Dubai Autism Center.

Within this campaign, the center also organizes a number of lectures and workshops to raise awareness of autism for parents, teachers, and employees of public and private institutions, in line with the knowledge needs of community members about autism, as well as to answer public inquiries about the difficulties faced by children with autism, as well as to educate the community about the importance of identifying developmental characteristics. The three main characteristics of autism spectrum disorder and thus creating an understanding social environment that embraces these children to become active and productive members of their society.

