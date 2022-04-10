The Dubai Autism Center announced the formation of support committees, as part of the “Integrated Free Diagnosis” initiative for 100 Emirati children, whose mission is to develop the necessary development plans to prepare for the post-diagnosis stage, in conjunction with the opening of registration for the next academic year, with a capacity of up to 200 students, allocating 100 A maximum seat for the early intervention category.

Regarding the most prominent results of the free diagnosis initiative, the center’s director general and member of its board of directors, Muhammad Al-Emadi, confirmed that “the center witnessed a great turnout from national families to benefit from the free diagnosis initiative, as the center’s clinic recorded the receipt of more than 60 requests for reservations during the current month, and started a procedure of 20 A session to detect advanced cases.

Al-Emadi continued, “The stage after a child is diagnosed with autism is one of the most difficult and difficult stages for parents, both financially and psychologically. Providing free counseling sessions and increasing the demand for the center’s services, which called on the center’s management to adopt an increase in the school system’s capacity from 115 to 200, making it one of the most receptive centers and institutions for people with autism disorder in the country.

Autism is one of the most common developmental disorders, and it appears specifically during the first three years of a child’s life, and accompanies the sufferer throughout his life. Autism affects the individual’s communicative and social abilities, which leads to his isolation from those around him.

Studies estimate the proportion of people infected with it, based on the statistics of the Center for Disease Control in the United States of America, with one infection for every 44 cases. It is also noted that the prevalence rate is similar in most countries of the world.

The Dubai Autism Center was established as a non-profit organization in 2001 by Decree No. (21) of 2001.

One of its main objectives is to participate in making the Emirate a leading center in the world in the field of providing special education programs and specialized rehabilitative treatment services approved for people diagnosed with autism.

It is noteworthy that the number of students enrolled in the center has witnessed a steady increase since its establishment, as it received 16 male and female students in 2003, and the number gradually increased until it reached 54 male and female students when it opened its new headquarters in 2017, and continued to increase until this year it reached 115 male and female students receiving programs Educational and rehabilitative specialized services in facilities that have been fully configured and equipped with a building area of ​​270,000 square feet, designed according to the latest specialized international standards to provide the appropriate educational environment for students with autism disorder.

• The center recorded receiving more than 60 reservation requests during the current month, as part of the free diagnosis initiative to detect advanced cases.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

