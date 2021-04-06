The Dubai Autism Center has identified reasons for the high cost of rehabilitating people with autism, the most prominent of which is the lack of the number of specialists treating, and the necessity that the number of children in a single classroom not exceed six, and that there are two teachers in each class, in addition to the length of the rehabilitation period that the patient is going through and the modern methods used in that .

The center pointed out that statistics issued by competent authorities showed a decline in the sector of rehabilitation service providers for people of determination, and the closure of a number of centers and institutions specialized in providing care for children with autism as a result of the financial difficulties they faced during the past period, indicating that eight centers that provided the service closed their doors in the last period.

The director general of the center and a member of its board of directors, Muhammad Al-Emadi, stressed that the high cost of rehabilitating people with autism is a great challenge, not only facing families, but also a major challenge that care center administrations should deal with as well, indicating that the rehabilitation services provided for this segment are generally distinguished. Its prices are high compared to other disabilities, and the therapists are few in number, and thus the treatment cost increases accordingly, explaining that the number of children with autism in one classroom should not exceed six children for two teachers in accordance with the approved international qualification standards, which increases the total cost of that.

He stated that the real cost of treating a single case is about 120 thousand dirhams annually, of which the Dubai Autism Center bears 50%, which requires that we have sustainable sources of income that provide the center with a budget that covers its expenses, stressing the importance of the existence of legislation and controls through which the trade and the exploitation of parents are minimized. Matters, in addition to tightening control over all centers concerned with providing care for children with autism, and not leaving room for these institutions to determine the value of fees according to their discretion, stressing that the lack of specialists in the field of autism, especially Arabic speakers, is one of the most prominent challenges facing autism centers in This led to an increase in the value of rehabilitative services for people with autism.

Al-Emadi pointed out that no party has yet indicated its willingness to adopt the center’s support on an ongoing basis, even though some parties adopt specific projects in the center, but not in a sustainable manner.

For her part, the mother of an autistic child informed that the tuition fee for an autistic child in school is greater than the fees paid by the rest of his classmates, because he needs more care and a greater number of teachers, in addition to a “shadow teacher”, noting that the quota fee in specialized centers ranges between 650 and 1000 dirhams.

She called for the necessity of supervising private autism centers to adjust their fees in line with the capabilities of families of autistic children and the duration of treatment, noting that the number of government centers that take care of autistic children at the state level is very small.

The father of an autistic child said: “The lowest fee that a specialized center can charge from parents of autistic children is 60,000 dirhams annually, but this amount may be burdensome for many families,” calling for the need for early diagnosis of children in government centers, to determine the status of each Baby so it can be dealt with early.

He mentioned that the cost of behavioral therapy for his child is high, as the hourly price is 400 dirhams, and the drug price for two weeks is 2,500 dirhams, adding: “Children with autism must be treated at symbolic prices, and insurance companies must include the examination and treatment of autism under their insurance umbrella, with the need to direct the centers “To reduce their fees in proportion to the average household income.”

