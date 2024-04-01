Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Dubai Autism Center launched its 18th annual autism awareness campaign, under the slogan “Parents’ Trust, Children’s Empowerment,” whose activities continue for a full month, coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on the 2nd. From April of each year, as approved by the United Nations General Assembly, as part of global efforts aimed at spreading awareness about autism spectrum disorder.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Center, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, said: “As part of the global efforts aimed at spreading awareness about autism spectrum disorder, the UAE joins the countries of the world in celebrating World Autism Awareness Day, relying, as is its custom on every occasion in this regard, on an incomparable record of empowerment. People of determination and qualifying society to integrate them into its components as active and productive elements, which confirms the paramount importance that the wise leadership attaches to empowering people of determination and ensuring their rights, as they are an integral part of the sustainable development process.”

Al Qasim expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for his generous sponsorship every year of the annual autism awareness campaign, praising His Highness’s keenness to empower people of determination and provide them with all means of support to achieve their aspirations. And to enhance their potential, to enhance the position of the United Arab Emirates, which is one of the leading countries in integrating people of determination and achieving their happiness.

Regarding the campaign’s objectives, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and member of its Board of Directors, said: “Within the framework of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, under the slogan (The family is the foundation of the nation). This year’s campaign message was chosen to keep pace with the aspirations of our wise leadership regarding family happiness and cohesion, by highlighting the importance of strengthening the relationship between parents and their children with autism.”

Al-Emadi stressed that the positive relationship between parents and their children with autism constitutes a source of strength and empowerment for them, stressing that belief in their abilities and pride in them contributes to their empowerment and integration into society.

According to Al Emadi, the campaign includes events and activities aimed at spreading awareness, most notably Ramadan awareness sessions, workshops to educate teachers in schools in the Emirate of Dubai, awareness lectures for public and private institutions on the requirements of an environment friendly to people with autism, and free sessions for early detection and comprehensive evaluation of people with autism and developmental disorders. In addition to displaying the campaign messages on various print, visual and audio media, in addition to cinemas, and via digital screens in public places, hospitals and health centres, he pointed out that the number of participating screens exceeded 2,000 participating screens throughout the country, including fuel stations affiliated with ENOC, And Union Coop branches, stores in Wajian Markets, and a number of commercial centers, main roads and vital squares in the Emirate of Dubai.

Al-Emadi praised the wise leadership’s continued support for initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing the level of integration of people of determination with autism into society, and appreciated the role of the center’s partners from government and private agencies for their constant and traditional support for the campaign, stressing the importance of joining these efforts in achieving the goals of the national policy to empower people of determination.

He praised the efforts of sponsors and supporters, stressing the importance of uniting the efforts of individuals and community institutions in achieving the goals of national policy to empower people of determination.

Al Emadi also thanked all of the campaign’s media and digital supporters, led by the Dubai Government Media Office.

Within the framework of the campaign, the Dubai Autism Center, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, will organize next Thursday (April 4) a Ramadan evening that includes dialogue sessions, the topics of which will address the importance of family support and methods for strengthening the relationship of parents with their children with autism, believing in their abilities, and being proud of them in light of a healthy social environment free of… Psychological and family disorders contribute to their empowerment and integration into an inclusive society that enjoys prosperity, security and family stability. The evening held at Al Khawaneej Majlis includes competitions, raffles and prizes, in the presence of families of people with autism and a number of representatives of government agencies and centers for people of determination.

Within this campaign, the Center also organizes a number of awareness lectures and workshops to train private school employees in the Emirate of Dubai on the basic approach to dealing with students with autism, in accordance with the legislation, procedures and systems in force in each party.

Emphasizing the importance of supporting the campaign, Ashok Namboodiri, CEO of International Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: “For more than 10 years, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has cooperated with the Dubai Autism Center to raise awareness about autism disorder, as it is necessary to highlight Highlighting the achievements of people with autism and their families who overcome daily challenges, and as a societal responsibility we bear, it is important for us to contribute to supporting this group, by employing the media to spread awareness about autism to the largest possible amount of society, through cooperation with the Dubai Autism Center. “Our ambition is to bring about societal change and create an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families.”

It should be noted that institutions concerned with autism around the world celebrate World Autism Awareness Day, by organizing a number of activities and events and inviting public and private institutions to light up the most important city landmarks and buildings in blue to participate in celebrating this day. A number of governmental and private agencies have taken the initiative to light Its buildings and facilities, the most prominent of which are Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Global Village, and Ain Dubai.

Promoting community awareness of autism spectrum disorder

Since its establishment, the Dubai Autism Center has sought to enhance community awareness of autism spectrum disorder, not only by raising awareness of its symptoms, but also by informing individuals and institutions of the requirements for appropriate dealing with people with autism by launching many awareness campaigns and programs, the most prominent of which was the annual autism awareness campaign that the center sought. It has been organized since 2006, taking World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) as an ideal occasion to launch it every year.

The Dubai Autism Center was established as a non-profit organization in 2001, pursuant to Decree No. 21 of 2001, and one of the center’s main objectives, in accordance with Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued regarding the Dubai Autism Center, is to contribute to making the emirate a leading center in the world in the field of providing programs. Special education and specialized rehabilitative therapeutic services approved for people diagnosed with autism. The center’s current building was opened in 2017 as a model facility with integrated facilities with a building area of ​​up to 270,000 square feet, in the Al Garhoud area in Dubai, thus increasing its capacity for students by 150% as it is one of the largest autism centers in the region, as more than 150 children are received in it. Facilities that are fully configured and equipped to suit their needs. It contains 40 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, three rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, laboratories, medical facilities and clinics, all of which were designed in accordance with the latest specialized international standards to provide the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Hisham Abdullah Al-Qasim:

The campaign reflects the wise leadership’s interest in empowering people of determination and ensuring their rights, as they are an integral part of the sustainable development process.

Muhammad Al-Emadi:

. Organizing events and activities to spread awareness… and workshops to educate teachers in Dubai schools… and free sessions for early detection and comprehensive assessment of people with autism.

. Dubai Autism Association, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, will organize a Ramadan evening next Thursday to spread awareness of autism.