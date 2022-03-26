Dubai (Etihad)

The horse “First Class” by Nayef bin Saad Al Kaabi, under the supervision of Alban de Meul, and led by Ronan Thomas, the “non-candidate”, was crowned the champion of the World Cup of Thoroughbred Arabian horses, the title of the Dubai Kahila Classic, which was held in the first half, within the Dubai World Cup for horses, which is dedicated For horses aged five years and over, with the participation of a selection of world class horses that won first class races and major championships.

The race distance was 2000 metres, with a financial prize of one million dollars sponsored by Ithra Dubai, and the start came in favor of “Curles Del Rock” for Al-Ajban Stables, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Muhairbi, and led by Patrick Cosgrave, who advanced early to the top, taking advantage of the good gate from which “8” started, amid a chase from other horses.

The race continued in this way throughout the course of the race until the last turn, as “Cirles Del Rock” was running easily, and suddenly “First Class” led by Ronan Thomas entered into a struggle, after they separated from the rest of the horses, before the champion settled matters in his favor by a head difference. For his runner-up, “Cyrles Del Roque”, while “Hadi de Carrier” came third by Khalifa bin Shuail Al-Kuwari, and the champion finished the race in a time of 2:14:24 minutes.

Jockey Ronan Thomas, captain of First Class to win the first half, expressed his great happiness with the great victory, which he described as a dream that was achieved on a very wonderful day, especially in light of the difficulty of the competition that extended to the finish line, and said: The last meters were very strong, all of us He wanted to win badly, but I held on to the decisiveness and was aware of the strength of “First Class” and its ability to achieve this, and I thank everyone who contributed to this success and the great work they did, especially since it’s the first time I’ve raced here in Meydan.

While Nayef Al Kaabi, owner of First Class, winner of the first round in the Dubai World Cup “Dubai Kahilah Classic”, expressed his happiness at the coronation, and said: I dedicate the victory to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and to all fans of First Classic, and all The people of the State of Qatar, and I thank the UAE for its good hosting and the great success of the World Cup for Horses in Dubai.

He added: The victory is an extension of previous victories in the Khalifa Cup in Saudi Arabia that continued to the UAE in the first half of Dubai as a classic trick, that global race that brings together the best purebred Arabian horses, pointing out that the exciting competition continued until the last moments thanks to good preparation and continuous equipment over the long period.

And he concluded: We were more confident in the good performance of the jockey Thomas Ronan, and we expect the best in the future.