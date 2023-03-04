The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the conviction of a person (of a Latin nationality) who stored, with the intention of exploitation, via the Internet, pornographic images and video clips that included pictures and clips of children, and ruled that he be punished with a fine of 20,000 dirhams.

And the electronic patrols of the Dubai Police monitored a website containing pornographic clips, films and images, including clips of children, so they traced their source through officers and experts in combating electronic crimes, and located the accused in Dubai, and arrested him (39 years old). 4,508 pornographic images were found in his possession, in addition to 17 video clips, most of which were of children.

The defendant and the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict before the Court of Appeal, as the former denied the charge against him, and the Prosecution demanded that the sentence be tightened, but the court confirmed that “the preliminary ruling sufficiently covered the case,” and that “the elements of the conviction are complete,” and ruled to uphold it and convict and fine the accused.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and its conscience, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that it was proven, through the process of electronic monitoring of Internet sites, that there is a site that carries and shares pornographic clips and images, and contains about 2621 clips of children. The analysis of the protocol data made it possible to know the person whose name the site was registered.

When the accused was arrested and confronted with the incident, he admitted to downloading films and clips for adults, and four computers and a storage unit were found in his possession, which contained pornographic images, in addition to video clips, which included pictures and films of juveniles under the age of 18.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai on charges of inciting and seducing a child to commit immorality or assisting in that. Child pornography, or designed to tempt children.

It was established by examining the computers and storage units that were seized in the possession of the accused that they contained 4508 photos and 17 video clips, which are likely to be related to minors.

By questioning the accused in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and before the court, he denied the charges leveled against him.

And the Criminal Court stated in the reasons for its ruling that the trial court has the right to extract its ruling from the total evidence presented to it, pointing out that after examining the case papers, it concluded that the accused stored pictures and video clips with the intention of exploitation through the information network, adding that the seizures include content for children, and ruled that he was convicted and fined The amount of 20 thousand dirhams.

The court relied in part of its ruling on Article 34 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, which provides for imprisonment and a fine or one of the two penalties for anyone who creates, manages or supervises a website, broadcasts, sends, publishes or republishes Or displaying pornographic materials through the information network, and everything that would prejudice public morals.

If the subject of the pornographic content is a child, or is designed to lure children, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine not exceeding 500,000 dirhams, or with one of the two penalties.