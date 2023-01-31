The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance to return a well-known trademark for a type of paper product to its original owner, after a legal dispute, counterclaims, and demands for large compensation from both parties.

According to the details of the lawsuit, the plaintiff is an (Asian) businessman, working in the field of industry and commerce in Dubai, and established a well-known company for the manufacture of paper products, and he owned it equally with his father, and it is the owner of a famous brand for luxury paper tissues, then he decided to sell 75% of his company to a company Another (the first defendant), and received an e-mail from the buying company, explaining the mechanism for acquiring the percentage offered for sale from his company, represented in transferring a 75% stake initially until the real value of each partner is determined by an external resident.

The arbitrator and legal advisor, Muhammad Naguib, stated that the plaintiff issued a general power of attorney for the defendant company authorizing it to deal with banks, conclude agreements and other administrative procedures, and then was surprised later that the buying company transferred to its ownership 76% of the shares of his company according to the power of attorney that he issued to it, so he quickly canceled Power of attorney before you take over the rest of the shares, which represent 24%.

He added that the two parties did not reach an understanding later on the price that determined the external evaluator for the shares offered for sale, but they negotiated the same matter again, and signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the defendant company fully acquired his client’s company.

He explained that the plaintiff sold his company without assigning the trademark, and the two parties agreed that the trademark should not be part of the sale process, but he was surprised by the defendants’ refusal to transfer the trademark back to him, which means a violation of his rights under the intellectual property law, which caused him severe damage, affecting his Brand value. Accordingly, the plaintiff demanded that the defendants be obliged to transfer and register the trademark and all its derivatives, industrial designs, and any rights related to it to the plaintiff, and also demanded 17 million and 702 thousand dirhams in compensation for current and future damages and losses, and also demanded 10 million dirhams in compensation for what was committed against him intentionally.

For its part, the defendant group of companies demanded in a counterclaim the plaintiff to pay compensation of about 10 million dirhams, the value of a penalty clause, as a result of his breach of the terms of the contract, and moral compensation for damage to its reputation.

In addition, the Court of First Instance referred the case to a tripartite committee of experts, which concluded that the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant company was contractual, based on selling his shares to it without including the trademark among the fixed or intangible assets in the shares that were sold. After examining the case, the Court of First Instance ruled that the plaintiff was entitled to the trademark, and obliged the defendant company to return the mark to him, while ruling that he was not entitled to financial claims for compensation, noting that there were no documents proving the damages that required compensation.

Concerning the defendant company’s claims in the counterclaim for compensation of 10 million dirhams, the Committee of Experts concluded that these sums were handed over to the defendant previously, so the court ruled to dismiss the case.

After examining the case by the Court of Appeal, it stated in its merits that there is no reason to return the case to the expert committee or to appoint another committee, because what was included in the papers and their documents is sufficient and sufficient for what helps the dismissal, and it ruled that the two parties be required to pay the expenses of their appeal, and rejected the two appeals, and upheld the preliminary ruling, and it is still There is a final litigation stage in discrimination.