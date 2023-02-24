The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a conviction of a 29-year-old Asian man for selling his mother’s BMW X6 without her knowledge, which prompted her to report and sue him.

The accused said that he decided to sell the car because he does not work and has no source of income, while his mother refuses to help him.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with committing the misdemeanor of “breach of trust,” while the mother refused to drop the case.

The Court of First Instance expressed its satisfaction with the evidence, not paying attention to the defense of the accused’s accusation. It convicted him and fined him 60,000 dirhams (the value of the car). The Court of Appeal upheld the initial ruling, but decided to amend the fine to be 2000 dirhams, in addition to the value of the car that he sold and received for its price.

According to the details of the case, according to the certainty of the court and stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the inferences of the police, that the accused seized his mother’s vehicle, sold it and received its price without handing it over to his mother (the victim), as she is the owner of the car, while the amount handed over to him was by way of agency.

The legal representative of the victim stated in the Public Prosecution investigations that the accused had a legal power of attorney from his mother, but she canceled it in 2021, then she was surprised that he had sold the vehicle registered in her name without her knowledge one day after the power of attorney was revoked, and that he had received the amount and not delivered it to his mother.

The accused mentioned in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was in possession of a special power of attorney from his mother, and after about three months she came to him and asked him about the vehicle that was in his possession, so he told her that he sold it in an auction, because he does not have money, and he does not have a job, and she also refuses to help him financially. Although he asked her for help several times, he eventually resorted to selling the car.

He added that his mother canceled the agency and family problems arose between them, and he was surprised to inform her about the incident, although he informed her of his intention to sell the vehicle earlier, indicating that he sold the car before problems occurred between them.

For its part, the Court of First Instance stated in the reasons for its ruling that the incident constitutes a crime of breach of trust, which is punishable by Article 453 of the Federal Crimes and Penalties Law, stressing its reassurance with the evidence and the confession of the accused before the court.

The accused was not satisfied with the ruling of the first instance, so he appealed to him before the Court of Appeal, and in the session set for the appeal, the accused attended and denied the accusation attributed to him, and submitted a memorandum requesting the annulment of the appealed ruling, and the judiciary again dismissing the case for lack of validity, while the Public Prosecution requested, on its part, to reject the appeal. and uphold the initial judgment.

The Court of Appeal stated in the reasoning behind its ruling that the appeal was submitted on time, met its formal conditions, and therefore must be accepted.

On the subject, the court stated that the first instance ruling surrounded the case with the legal elements available in it for the crime ascribed to the accused, and stated that it was proved against him by palatable evidence, which has its correct support in the case papers, which would lead to the order of the ruling.

The court stated that it was reassured that the charge against the accused was proven, and upheld his conviction, but it amended the penalty and decided to punish him with a fine of 2,000 dirhams, in addition to 60,000 dirhams, the value of the car.