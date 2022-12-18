The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Criminal Court of First Instance convicting an influencer (Gulf) on social networks, on charges of insulting a private hospital in Dubai, on her account via “Instagram”, and punishing her with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, after taking her with a measure of clemency, and deleting the video clip. Which included insulting phrases, and referring the case to the competent civil court.

In detail, the hospital administration stated in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the accused had published comments and video clips on her account on “Instagram”, which included phrases that offended the hospital, including describing it as the worst, and that it did not deserve to be a hospital, and denounced granting it a license, as it offended the staff. And the administration even published a questionnaire for its followers, asking them to vote yes or no if they see it as the worst hospital, and incited them to abuse the facility, because her mother was admitted to treatment, received the necessary care, and suffered subcutaneous bleeding after taking a blood sample.

By asking the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations and the arrest report, she denied the charge against her, indicating that she had posted comments on her Instagram account about an incident that occurred with her mother, which the hospital considered an insult to him. The accused influencer said that she filed a complaint against the hospital, and after about two weeks she called to follow up on the situation, and they replied that it was a trivial complaint, and there was no mistake on their part, and it is normal for the skin color to change after obtaining the needle, so she initiated on her part to remove the publication, delete the videos and the referendum which she posted to her followers.

The report of the Electronic Evidence Department at the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, after unloading the content of the video and the materials attributed to the accused, revealed that the influential (Gulf) had narrated an incident that occurred with her mother, and confirmed that she would allocate her account to talk about this hospital, and that she had received responses via the direct messaging service. Followers support her opinion that it is a bad hospital.

The report confirmed her saying that she is not used to posting negative things on social networks, but she will not remain silent about this hospital, and touched directly negative talk about its doctors, in addition to other phrases that the court reviewed.

For its part, the defendant’s defense challenged the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, claiming the illegality of the recordings, but the court turned away from this argument, because the recording that the electronic evidence experts downloaded is not a private conversation or recorded without the accused’s permission, but rather a dialogue that she published of her own will on her account in “Instagram”, and therefore it is legitimate evidence that the court relies on.

After examining the papers, and listening to the statements of the parties to the case, the court of the first degree expressed its confidence in the evidence, turning away from the defendant’s denial, and what her defense raised by discussing it, but it saw from the circumstances and circumstances of the case that the accused was taken with a measure of clemency, and sentenced her to a fine of 5000 dirhams, and to erase the offensive content and refer the case to the competent civil court.

For her part, the accused appealed the preliminary ruling, and her defense presented a memorandum in which he argued the invalidity and illegality of the recordings under examination, the invalidity of the electronic evidence report, the absence of the material and moral elements of the crime of insult attributed to her, and the absence of papers from there is evidence that the accused committed the crime.

After examining the case, the Court of Appeal concluded that the appeal was accepted in form and rejected in substance, and upheld the ruling of the first instance.