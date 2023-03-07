The Dubai Court of Appeal has strengthened a ruling by a court of first instance against an Arab convict for drug abuse and depositing money in the account of drug dealers, adding the two penalties of deportation from the state, and deprivation of transferring or depositing money himself to others, or through others, except on the basis of permission issued by the Central Bank. , in coordination with the Ministry of Interior for a period of two years, in addition to a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

The Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for its ruling that the last Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances made deportation permissible for the judge in the event that the accused was convicted of a crime of personal abuse, possession, or possession with the intent to use, but deportation is obligatory in the event that a conviction is ruled in Two crimes, according to Article 75 of the law.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police had obtained information about an Asian person depositing money in a bank account used by drug dealers and dealers outside the country, to collect money from drug users who randomly target them with messages via “WhatsApp” promoting For narcotics and psychotropic substances.

She indicated that the accused was contacted, and asked to review the General Department for Drug Control, and it was noticed upon his arrival that he was in an abnormal state, as he was slurring in speech, in a way indicating that he might be under the influence of narcotics and psychotropic substances, and by inquiring from him whether he was taking any drugs. Narcotic substances, he remained silent, and he did not respond about his depositing money in a bank account belonging to the promoters, so a permit was obtained from the Public Prosecution to arrest him, and to search him personally, his car, and his residence, and allow a sample to be taken from him for examination by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology.

According to the forensic laboratory report, the accused’s sample contained a psychotropic substance, and upon confronting him, he admitted to using and possessing the drug, and also admitted to transferring a sum of money to buy crystal by depositing the amount in a bank account belonging to the promoters.

The Court of First Instance stated in the reasoning behind its ruling that it was reassured by the evidence in the case and the completion of the legal elements for the two charges of using psychotropic substances and depositing cash in bank accounts to buy drugs.

In the merits of the ruling, the court indicated that it considers that the two charges attributed to the accused were committed for one criminal purpose, and one of them was linked to the other, in an indivisible relationship, so it considers them as one crime, and imposes the most severe punishment, and decided to punish the accused by fining him an amount of 10 thousand dirhams.

In addition, the ruling was not accepted by the Public Prosecution, so it appealed against it, mourning the error in applying the law, because it neglected the judiciary to deport the accused from the state, pursuant to the text of Article 75 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and also neglected the judiciary. By preventing the accused from depositing any money to others, pursuant to Article 74 of the same law, demanding the application of the correct law.

For his part, the accused attended the appeal session, admitted the accusation against him, and asked for clemency with him, as he works in the state, and submitted a memorandum requesting the rejection of the Public Prosecution’s appeal by adding a deportation measure against him.

In the reasons for its ruling, the Court of Appeal clarified that the first instance ruling adequately covered the incident, by indicating the completeness of the legal elements of the two crimes attributed to the appellant, and it stated that they were proven by sufficient evidence derived from what was established in the arrest report, and his confession before the police, and in the investigations of the Public Prosecution.

She pointed out that the initial judgment was correct in convicting the accused and punishing him with a fine of 10,000 dirhams, but he made a mistake in applying the law because he did not judge the deportation of the accused from the country, pursuant to the text of Article 75 of the law, which states that “the court shall rule to deport a foreigner who has been convicted of a crime.” If he is convicted of another crime stipulated in the law.”

It also pointed out the omission of the ruling preventing the accused from transferring or depositing money himself or through the mediation of others, except based on permission issued by the Central Bank of the Emirates, and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, according to Article 74 of the law, and the case is still awaiting resolution at the stage of cassation.