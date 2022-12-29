The Dubai Court of Appeal ruled that Sanjay Shah, a “British national”, could be extradited to the Danish authorities for trial there in crimes of tax fraud and money laundering estimated at $1.7 billion, bringing the case with this ruling to the final stage of litigation before the Court of Cassation “for the second time”, after rulings were issued. Several regarding the possibility of his delivery.

A ruling that Sanjay Shah could not be handed over to the Danish authorities was initially ruled by the Dubai Court of Appeal. The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, appealed the ruling before the Court of Cassation, which considered the appeal and overturned the ruling, and returned the case again to the Court of Appeal.

After examining the applications submitted, the Court of Appeal again ruled that Sanjay Shah could be extradited to the Danish authorities.

The legal representative of the accused, lawyer Ali Al Zarouni, told Emirates Today that he will appeal the verdict before the Court of Cassation, to demand that Sanjay Shah not be handed over to the Danish authorities, indicating that it will be the final stage of litigation that will decide the fate of Denmark’s most prominent wanted person.

And the Dubai Police announced the arrest of Sanjay Shah in early June, noting that the 52-year-old accused is one of the most wanted by the Danish authorities, for his involvement in the largest tax fraud and money laundering in the history of the Kingdom of Denmark, amounting to 12 billion crowns. , equivalent to about $ 1.7 billion, through the establishment of several companies specialized in “submitting applications for refunding profits taxes with incorrect data.”

And it stated that an international arrest warrant was received from the Danish authorities to the Department of International Cooperation in the UAE Ministry of Justice in its capacity as the central authority concerned with receiving requests for official international cooperation, and it was transferred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

She indicated that the arrest of Sanjay Shah came after a continuous and accurate follow-up of his movements by the work teams of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, under the supervision and follow-up of the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

The Danish authorities indicated that Sanjay Shah established a number of companies to launder profits resulting from tax fraud by submitting tax refund claims with incorrect data about deals related to “COMEX” taxes, which means buying shares shortly before distributing their profits and selling them immediately after their distribution, with the aim of achieving profits. Huge tax refunds have been paid to the Danish government.