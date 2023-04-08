The Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, made a telephone conversation with the Minister of Justice and Corrections of the Republic of South Africa, Ronald Lamola, to discuss the judicial ruling regarding the request for the extradition of the accused Atul and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

The Dubai Court of Appeal decided that the Gupta brothers could not be extradited to South Africa due to insufficient legal documents in the money laundering, fraud and corruption cases.

The court’s decision that extradition is not possible comes after a thorough and careful legal review that found that the submitted application did not meet the legal conditions and documents as set out in the bilateral extradition agreement between the UAE and South Africa, which entered into force in April 2021.

With regard to the extradition request related to the fraud charge, Article 9/3 of the extradition agreement stipulates that the request must be accompanied by a copy of the arrest warrant, while the submitted documents were accompanied by a canceled arrest warrant, and the conditions for extradition were not met.

With regard to the charge of corruption, Article 3/9 of the extradition agreement stipulates that the extradition request must be accompanied by a copy of the arrest warrant, while the documents submitted were empty of it, and therefore the request did not meet the conditions for extradition.

On November 29, 2022, the Ministry of Justice had received the original extradition file from the South African authorities after holding several meetings with them, and the extradition request was referred to the Public Prosecution Office to investigate the extradited persons and confront them with the charges against them. After investigation sessions, the file was referred to the competent Court of Appeal, which, after three hearings, issued its decision that the wanted persons could not be handed over to the competent authorities of the Republic of South Africa.

The UAE judicial authorities briefed their South African counterparts on the trial sessions at every stage.

The UAE has 45 agreements in force for the extradition of criminals, 37 of which have been fully ratified, and there are eight awaiting legal ratification, and it also has 44 bilateral agreements for mutual legal assistance in force, and during the current year, 30 extradition requests for international suspects and other concerned persons were approved. .

The UAE continues its commitment to cooperate with its international partners to combat global financial crimes, confront them and prosecute those involved in them, and with transparency and integrity in implementing procedures in this regard. After the decision of the Dubai Court of Appeal, the judicial authorities in the UAE made it clear that the South African authorities could re-submit the extradition request with new documents and evidence.