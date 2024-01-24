The Dubai Court of Appeal overturned the deportation measure against someone convicted of narcotic abuse, and upheld the other punishment with a fine, and prevented the accused from transferring money himself or through others for two years, taking into account his circumstances, as he has been working in the country for a long time, resides there with his family, and is convicted for the first time. On charges of drug abuse.

The details of the incident, as stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, and the court confirmed that information was received by the General Administration for Narcotics Control, about the accused’s involvement in using narcotic substances and possessing a quantity of them, so a permit was obtained from the Public Prosecution, after verifying the accuracy of the information, through Search and investigation. The investigation team moved to his residence, and upon searching it, they found a glass bottle containing an ice substance, in addition to a sensitive scale, and a transparent bag containing a dark substance.

Investigations indicated that the investigation team took the accused to the headquarters of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, where a sample was taken from him in accordance with the permission of the Public Prosecution. The laboratory report confirmed that he was under the influence of abuse, and that the two substances that were seized in his possession were methamphetamine and hashish.

When he was questioned in the arrest reports and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the accused admitted to two charges of abuse and possession of narcotic substances, but he retracted his statements during the trial, and his lawyer submitted an explanatory defense memorandum, in which he argued that the Public Prosecution’s permission was invalid, and that an error had occurred in the medical tests.

For its part, and after examining the case, the court confirmed its confidence in the evidence, noting that the two arguments that the prosecution’s permission was invalid and that there was an error in the medical tests are rejected, stating that there is no invalidation in the permission that was in accordance with the correct law, just as there is no error in Analysis, in addition to the fact that even assuming there is an invalidity, the court relies on the accused’s confession of what was assigned to him in the Public Prosecution’s investigations.

It submitted its ruling that it was decided by the trial court that the court should extract, from the totality of the evidence and elements before it, the correct picture of the facts of the case, pointing out that based on the above, the accused possesses and uses the seized narcotics and psychotropic substances, and that it is reassured by what was proven in the two forensic laboratory reports, This is supported by the accused’s confession in the arrest report and before the court, and thus the elements of the crime were met against him, which required his punishment.

After examining the case, the court ruled to punish the accused by fining him an amount of 10,000 dirhams, for what was assigned to him, and confiscating the seized items, and ordered that he be prohibited from transferring or depositing any money to others, on his own or through others, except based on permission from the Central Bank, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, provided that The ban continues for two years after the end of the sentence, and he was also ordered to be deported from the country.

In addition, the accused appealed the initial ruling before the Court of Appeal, attended the session scheduled to consider the case, confessed to the accusation against him, and attended with him his lawyer, who explained his social and family circumstances, stating that he has been working in the state for a long time, and resides with all members of his family, and presented documents proving that This, seeking to cancel the measure to deport the accused from the state, while the Public Prosecution requested that the appeal be rejected and that the appealed ruling be upheld.

After reviewing the two appeals by the Court of Appeal, it concluded that the preliminary ruling covered the circumstances of the incident, and provided plausible evidence to prove the validity of the two charges, and thus this court shares the same reassurance, especially after the accused’s confession before it.

The Court of Appeal ruled to uphold the conviction of the accused, but it decided, based on the circumstances of the incident, the person of the accused, and the fact that he had been working in the state for a long time, that it should cancel the measure of deportation from the state, and uphold the initial ruling otherwise.