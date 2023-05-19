Dubai announced the completion of the project to convert biogas into energy (Biogas), which is one of the renewable energy projects that serve the strategic plan to transform Dubai Municipality’s assets into green and sustainable ones.

The annual volume of electrical energy produced from the project is 44,250 megawatts per hour, which will be used to operate the Warsan sewage treatment plant with a capacity of up to six megawatts of electrical energy per day, which constitutes 50% of the total operational needs of the station.

The project, which was completed by Dubai Municipality in partnership with the private sector, comes within the framework of supporting the directions of the Dubai government to activate partnerships with this sector, as it will contribute to providing sustainable solutions by finding an alternative source of energy, and reducing carbon emissions by approximately 31 thousand tons annually, in addition to reducing The operating cost of the station is equivalent to 320 million dirhams over the next 25 years.

The Director General of the Municipality, Engineer Daoud Al-Hajri, said that the project is one of the sustainable projects implemented by Dubai Municipality in the field of generating renewable energy from sustainable and clean sources in partnership with the private sector, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability.

It also comes within the framework of the “Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global center for clean energy and green economy, and one of the cities with the lowest carbon footprint in the world, in addition to To produce 100% of its energy needs through clean sources by 2050.

He added: «The project supports basic axes within the strategic plans of the Emirate of Dubai, such as the green economy and sustainability, and will provide part of the station’s self-sufficiency in the electrical energy needs necessary for its operations, which will contribute to reducing operational costs, which is a reflection of Dubai Municipality’s approach to planning and implementing innovative sustainable strategic projects. And the embodiment of its vision in developing and ensuring the sustainability of the city to be the best for living in the world.

The production of biogas from the treatment processes at the Warsan sewage treatment plant is 57 thousand cubic meters per day, and through the project, approximately 54 thousand and 800 cubic meters per day are being used to produce electric energy at a rate of 121 megawatts per hour, which covers 50% of the station’s needs. The project is also characterized by the fact that its operations are fully automated with more than 350 tools that monitor the operations 24/7.

The sewage system in the Emirate of Dubai is one of the latest highly sustainable infrastructure assets in the Emirate of Dubai, with a length of network lines of more than three million meters, and includes 13 main pumping stations, 110 substations, in addition to 56 rainwater pumping stations.

The system includes two wastewater treatment plants, the Warsan plant, with a capacity of 325,000 cubic meters per day, and the Jebel Ali plant, with a capacity of 675,000 cubic meters per day, which is one of the largest stations equipped with the latest technology.

"The project embodies the municipality's commitment to Dubai's development goals and supports its strategic plans to rely on clean energy."

