The Events Insurance Committee in the Emirate of Dubai announced the readiness of the plan to secure New Year’s celebrations in 2024, and the development of a new mechanism to secure celebration sites, through which the Emirate of Dubai is divided into four sectors, north, central, and west, in addition to the maritime sector, to facilitate the insurance process and provide quality services to the public. And optimal exploitation of human resources, in cooperation with partners.

The committee, in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, also provided designated sites for workers, distributed in different areas, equipped with six viewing screens and meals, with the aim of facilitating their follow-up of the fireworks, and reducing their movement out of the event sites, allowing everyone to enjoy the celebrations in a safe atmosphere.

The committee explained that 32 locations in Dubai are witnessing fireworks displays, most notably the Burj Khalifa area, The Beach and Bluewaters (GBR), The Palm Island, and Kite Beach, noting that the human staff allocated to secure celebrations in Dubai numbered 11,972 people, with 5,574 policemen, 1,525 patrols, civil defense vehicles, and ambulances.

This came during a press conference held at Bluewaters – Conference Hall, yesterday, to announce the details of the plan for security, organizational and service measures to secure New Year’s events in the regions of the emirate.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs and Chairman of the Events Security Committee, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, praised the efforts of the members of the committee, which consists of 55 entities from various government and private departments and institutions, and their work in the spirit of one team in order to provide the utmost levels of security and safety for the revelers.

He said that the committee had completed its preparations to welcome New Year's Day, holding several coordination meetings, and carrying out inspection field tours at the various celebration sites, to develop a joint and unified security plan, each according to its specialty, to ensure securing tourist areas and commercial centers, and securing traffic during New Year's.

Al Ghaithi added that the committee took into account the importance of developing the insurance system in the emirate, in cooperation with partners, which consists of creating a new mechanism based on dividing the emirate into four sectors: in the north, which includes eight sites for celebrations, in the center, which includes 15 sites, and in the west, which includes 14 sites. In addition to the maritime sector, in order to facilitate the insurance process, in cooperation with partners, in addition to seven mobile operating rooms distributed throughout the emirate.

Al Ghaithi called for cooperation with police personnel, adherence to traffic instructions, to avoid crowding, and to communicate with Dubai Police for emergency reports and complaints, on the toll-free numbers 999 and 901, or to go to the nearest location where police personnel are present, stressing the provision of a number of supply tents in downtown Dubai, to provide services. Especially for lost and found items for the public, providing first aid services, logistical support, receiving missing children, providing assistance to them, helping to guide visitors, and other services.

For his part, Abdullah Al Ali, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Chairman of the Traffic and Transportation Management Committee during the Authority’s activities, said: “The Authority is preparing to manage traffic for the New Year’s event according to a solid traffic plan, especially in the Burj Khalifa area.” Through the Committee for Managing Traffic and Transportation Systems during Events, and in direct coordination with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai and Emaar Company.

He added: “The work teams will be present on New Year’s Eve, represented by the Roads and Transport Authority, the General Command of Dubai Police, the General Administration of Civil Defense, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in the unified control center of the Roads and Transport Authority, which is one of the largest and most modern control centers, to follow up and organize Traffic movement and visitor movement during New Year’s Eve in various vital areas in Dubai, specifically in the Burj Khalifa area.”

Al Ali pointed out the presence of work teams from the authority in the field and all control centers, including the Emaar control room and the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, explaining that the traffic plan is based on six main axes, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, and focusing on mass transportation services that The authority will provide it, as well as other services, in coordination with the police, Emaar, and relevant partners who aim to unify efforts to make the event a success.

Al Ali pointed out that the streets surrounding the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area will be closed to prevent severe crowding, stressing that these closures will take place through the distribution and presence of the Roads and Transport Authority’s operational team in all locations, which will be equipped with the supplies for the closure process, in cooperation with Dubai Police and Emaar. ». The closure will be as follows: Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed starting at four in the evening, after the parking lots within this area are full. The public and visitors to the area who have reservations in the Boulevard area or Dubai Mall must arrive before 4 pm on Sunday.

Lower Financial Center Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. As for the closure of traffic on the Upper Financial Center Street and Al-Sukuk Street, it will start from eight in the evening. Al Asayel Street will be closed from Oud Metha Street towards the Burj Khalifa area, starting at four in the evening, to be used as a path for emergency vehicles and to store buses. Al Mustaqbal Street will begin to be closed on the section between Zabeel II Street and Al Meydan Street, starting at 4 p.m., and the closure will continue until the end of the event.

Al Ali said that the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will be operated starting at eight in the morning on Sunday, and the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 midnight on Monday, January 1, for 40 hours. The tram will also operate from nine in the morning on Sunday until 1:00: 00 am on Tuesday, for a period of 40 hours, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the performances. Burj Khalifa Metro Station will close starting at five in the afternoon.

Al Ali pointed out that parking spaces will be provided outside the event area (900 spaces), which the public can use when moving to and from the site through the operation of public transportation buses that will be available to transport the public on the day of the event from 3:00 p.m., represented by 500 parking spaces at Al Wasl Club, and 400 A parking lot in the Al Jafiliya area (the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs parking lot).

Al Ali pointed out the increase in the number of buses this year, due to the expected increase in the number of attendees at this year’s celebrations, through the operation of 230 buses, including 20 double-decker buses, and 210 regular buses to serve metro stations and taxi parking locations at the time of departure, as follows:

• A bus line on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi to transport the public from Burj Khalifa Metro Station to En Passif Station.

• A bus line from the service street on Sheikh Zayed Road to transport the public to the taxi stops at Al Wasl Club and the Al Jafiliya parking lots (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs) to Deira City Centre.

• A bus line on Financial Center Street for transportation to Al Khail Road, Al Wasl Club, Al Jafiliya and City Center parking lots.

• The Financial Center Street bus line takes you to the Al Wasl Club, Deira City Center and Al Jafiliya parking lots.

• Bus line from Burj Khalifa Street to Deira City Center Metro Station.

• A bus line in front of Business Bay Metro Station on Sheikh Zayed Road, to Deira City Center Metro Station.

Taxi parking locations have been identified in the Al Wasl Club parking lots, where the public will be transported from the event site by buses at the time of departure, and the public will be evacuated from the site.

Al Ali stressed the provision of directional signs to the public around the Burj Khalifa area, to facilitate pedestrian movement to reach the event area, and to facilitate the process of exiting to bus locations and metro stations, in addition to monitoring traffic signals through the traffic control center on Financial Center Street and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and control. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic during various peak hours, in coordination with the Emaar Operations Room.

Variable smart screens will be used to alert road users when required closures are in place, direct the public to use alternative roads and parking lots, and close pedestrian bridges and support elevators on the Dubai Water Canal, in order to preserve the general safety of the public.

Dubai Municipality announced its integrated plan to secure New Year’s events and celebrations, including health and safety and food safety, monitoring public parks and recreational facilities, in addition to securing the emirate’s beaches and water canals, and managing waste operations, to enhance the attractiveness of the Emirate of Dubai, its leadership, and its position as a distinguished global city in organizing… Huge celebrations in the world.

The municipality confirmed the readiness and preparedness of its administrative and field work teams, which number 2,700 coordinators, supervisors and workers, in full readiness to cover and secure the locations of the 2024 New Year’s celebrations in the emirate, in order to enhance its goals and integrated efforts in planning, managing and ensuring the sustainability and quality of life in Dubai, by providing pioneering municipal services to His Excellency. People and their well-being, achieving a pioneering municipal vision for a global city.

The municipality provides the best services that guarantee the highest levels of comfort, security, safety and public health for revelers, residents and visitors, and ensure that they enjoy the atmosphere of celebrations, thus enhancing the status of the Emirate of Dubai and its reputation as one of the best tourist cities in the world.

The Dubai Municipality teams charged with securing New Year's events cover the celebration sites in the emirate, as they include the most important areas of focus for the work teams; Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Downtown, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Hills, Festival City, City Walk, Burj Al Arab, Al Khor Tower, Souk Al Bahar, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), and Palm Jumeirah.

The work teams also cover the Global Village, Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame, and beaches; Jumeirah (1), (2), (3), Umm Suqeim (1) and (2), Al Sufouh, Jebel Ali, and Al Shorouk, in addition to Al Mamzar Beach and Corniche, as well as the surrounding external roads leading to places of festive gatherings. Dubai Municipality's health and safety teams, consisting of 63 inspectors and supervisors, will carry out field visits to ensure that event areas adhere to health and safety requirements regarding floors, corridors and entrances, elevators and escalators, water system safety, indoor air quality, and logistical equipment such as electrical extensions and safe storage. And follow up on crowd management plans.

While food safety teams consisting of 27 inspectors will conduct field visits and tours to shopping centres, hotels, restaurants and various food establishments participating in the event sites, to ensure that food traders adhere to health requirements for food safety, in order to ensure the security of the food sector in the emirate, and to ensure the protection of community members. From nutritional risks.

On the other hand, the municipality allocated a team of 75 monitors and inspectors to follow up and manage public parks and recreational facilities, secure areas and sites for launching fireworks, in addition to establishing an operations center in the Dubai Frame to follow up on the work of the teams. The municipality was also keen to provide warning signs showing designated gathering places and emergency exits, and to equip all sites with manual fire extinguishers, to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for revelers at the sites.

A team of eight monitors and inspectors will work to secure the emirate's beaches, in direct coordination with Dubai Police, in addition to the presence of guard services and qualified beach rescue crews efficiently around the clock, especially on the night beaches, to ensure the safety of visitors at the highest levels.

Dubai Municipality pointed out that it will implement its plan under the supervision of the Events Securing Committee in the emirate, and in direct coordination with partners from government agencies related to securing celebrations, through the joint operations room for New Year’s events that includes the Dubai Police General Command, the Roads and Transport Authority, the General Administration of Civil Defense, and the Dubai Police Authority. Dubai Health and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in integration with the “Command and Control Center” of Dubai Municipality to manage and follow up all its operations in the emirate, to enhance the speed of emergency systems’ response, and facilitate immediate decision-making for leadership teams to address them immediately.

Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs at the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, Major General Expert Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa, confirmed the completion of civil defense preparations to secure New Year’s Eve 2024 events.

He added that the Civil Defense will participate with a human force of more than 947 firefighters, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and individuals deployed at the celebration sites, who represent the elite units and specialized teams with high professional competence, with more than 106 modern and diverse mechanisms of specialization, in addition to logistical support from teams on standby. In the event of any emergency, all 24 civil defense centers in Dubai, according to their geographical distribution in the emirate.

• Fireworks displays in 32 locations, most notably Burj Khalifa, The Beach, Bluewaters (JBR), The Palm Island, and Kite Beach.

• A traffic plan consisting of 6 main axes that ensures smooth movement and a focus on mass transportation services, which will be provided by the Roads and Transport Authority.

Integrated waste management

As part of its efforts in integrated waste management, maintaining the sustainability of the cleanliness of the Emirate of Dubai, and enhancing its attractiveness and beauty, Dubai Municipality provided work crews consisting of 242 supervisors and monitors, and 2,281 cleaning workers, to maintain the cleanliness of the celebration areas and sites and the surrounding areas around the clock, remove waste and trash, and sweep roads, in addition to providing more than 300 storage facilities for general waste in the most crowded locations.

The general field cleaning program to ensure the cleanliness of celebration sites will include monitoring more than 30 public celebration sites.

630 cleaners from the private sector were contracted to cover specific locations, such as industrial, residential and desert areas.

The participation of more than 500 volunteers from the public will also be secured.