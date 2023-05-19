The results of the third participation of the Emirate of Dubai in the International Study for Measuring Reading Skills (PIRLS 2021), which was recently revealed, revealed that private school students in Dubai achieved an average score of 566 points, which exceeds the global average approved by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement – the body that undertakes Implementation of the international assessment – amounting to 500 points, thus ranking sixth in the world, according to the results of the international assessment, in which about 61 countries and global cities participated.

According to the results of the international study measuring the progress of reading in the world, private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah achieved 519 points, exceeding the international average of 500.

The results of private schools in Sharjah are close to the study rates in countries such as Germany and France.

In detail, the UAE recorded the highest rate compared to Arab countries, with the participation of 663 public and private schools representing the country in the study.

Private schools in Dubai recorded a significant improvement in the performance of their students compared to the 2016 session, with an average of 39 points, and an average of 76 points compared to Dubai’s first participation in the 2011 session.

27% of private school students achieved achievement levels within the International Advanced Level in the International Assessment, compared to 12% in the 2016 session.

Private schools applying the British curriculum achieved the best performance with a score of 588 points, followed by private schools applying the International Baccalaureate curriculum with 583 points.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The results embody the reality of our schools and their provision of quality education and learning for our students with international standards. It is also evidence of the success of how school leaders, teachers, students and their parents worked together to overcome the challenges resulting from the pandemic.” (Covid-19), especially during the implementation of this international study. He continued, “We are grateful to everyone in the educational community in private schools, for their positive role in enhancing the competitiveness of the private education system in Dubai, and for emphasizing that education in Dubai is moving steadily to be among the best in the world.”

The results of the systematic analysis of the performance of private school students in the PIRLS study, according to the school inspection classification in the Authority, showed that students who receive their education in private schools within the category of “good” or better, according to the school inspection classifications in the Authority, achieved rates that outperform their peers in Dubai on the one hand, and the average on the other hand.

Private schools in the “Outstanding” category scored an average of 631 points, while private schools in the “Very Good” category scored an average of 588 points. Schools in the “Good” category scored an average of 564 points, and private schools in the “Acceptable” category scored 519 points.

According to the Executive Director of the School Inspection Bureau at the Authority, Fatima Ibrahim Balrahaif, the results of the international study are identical to the results of school inspection, as private schools within the distinguished and very good category showed performance that exceeds the global average, and we are proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our school community to support our students during the “Covid” pandemic. -19”, and emphasizing the ability of the private education system to provide a high-quality teaching and learning experience for all students in various circumstances and conditions.

The study, which is held every five years, focuses on measuring the level of progress of Grade 4 students in acquiring basic reading and language skills.

The questionnaires, in which students, parents and caregivers participated, also provide an understanding of the circumstances surrounding the students, including data related to their early learning experiences.

During the study period in 2021, 2,823 male and female students from 64 private schools out of 118 private schools in Sharjah participated, which constitutes 54% of the emirate’s total private schools.

Compared to the last study, the participation of private schools in Sharjah has doubled, with only 32 schools participating in 2016.

The sample that was selected in private schools in the emirate (2823 male and female students) represents five curricula, namely Australian, Indian, American, British and the Ministry of Education, of which 34% are national students and 66% are resident students, with an equal ratio of males and females.

Three schools scored 600 points or higher, and 36 private schools scored above the international average (500 points), of which 14 schools were classified as High (average above 550), while 31 schools scored at an intermediate level (between 475 to 550). According to the level of performance measurement in the study, and by categorizing the results according to the curricula, the schools with the British, Indian and Australian curriculum topped the results with rates greater than or comparable to the global average of 500.

The international study to measure the progress of reading in the world (PIRLS) is an international standardized study, held every five years since 2005, and is supervised by the International Organization for the Evaluation of School Achievement (IEA) to evaluate the performance of fourth grade students through a random sample of schools, and performance is measured according to Four levels: advanced, high, intermediate and low.

It is worth noting that the Emirate of Sharjah will participate as a standard emirate during the next round of international exams, and all private school students in the emirate will undergo the test.

The study is based on a comparison between the participating countries in assessing the ability of fourth-grade students in reading skills in their mother tongue. Their understanding of written texts at this stage had a negative impact on their performance in most other subjects.

“Pearls” is based on a comprehensive framework that requires measuring students’ understanding of a large number of diverse texts. The “fictional” literary text reading test measures the student’s ability to interact with the text and engage in events, places, actions, consequences, characters, the general atmosphere, feelings and ideas, enjoying the language itself and tasting literature. It makes each reader apply the text to his experiences, feelings, and taste for language.

The reading test also measures the student’s ability to interact with informational texts in order to understand the world and what is going on in it currently, or what happened in it previously, and it covers scientific, historical, geographical and social contents. .

3 factors

The study provides important data on the student’s experience in school, and the impact of three factors on his learning and reading skills. The first factor is the school principal’s questionnaire, which includes information about the school, students, curriculum, teaching methods, enhancing reading skill, teacher training, learning resources, discipline, and behavior in the school.

As for the second factor, it is concerned with the student and measures the students’ opinions about the school and the classroom, his attitudes towards reading and learning in school, his relationship with his colleagues and teachers, and what he practices outside the school of reading. , activities and events practiced by the guardian at home, and the views of parents on various aspects related to schools.

Dubai schools

■■ 94% of private school students in Dubai have high digital self-efficacy.

■■ 87% of private school students are confident in their reading skills.

■■ Females outperform males in reading skills by 10 points.

■■ 90% of students in Dubai use digital devices to search for information.