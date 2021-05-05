Dubai (Union)

The activities of the 11th edition of the “Dubai and Our Living Heritage” festival, which was hosted in the Global Village in Dubai under the slogan “The Genius of Traditional Crafts in the Emirates” and organized by the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, attracted 42,000 visitors.

Fatima Lootah, Director of the Cultural and Heritage Programs Department, at the Dubai Culture, said: “The 11th session of the Dubai Festival and Our Living Heritage has succeeded in achieving distinguished results, given the current conditions that the whole world is going through. With the precautionary measures and preventive measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. She emphasized that “the festival highlights the national heritage and cultural heritage of the UAE, and allows a large audience to learn about traditional crafts, in line with the authority’s efforts to preserve local heritage and support local craftsmen and artists, preserving traditional handicrafts, and in a way that enhances Dubai’s position on the global cultural tourism map.” , Which constitutes one of the sectoral axes of our 2025 roadmap. For more than four months, the “Dubai Festival and Our Living Heritage”, which coincided with the Global Village celebration of its Silver Jubilee, attracted about 42,000 visitors, and witnessed the organization of 6 diverse and innovative heritage and cultural competitions, and the participation of 8 popular groups. The festival welcomed visitors to the Global Village daily with its program. It is full of topics including traditional coffee, the traditional room, Emirati cuisine, the Tawash profession, the mutawa, the traditional crafts displayed throughout the festival, dates selling exhibitions, as well as virtual dialogue and educational sessions with specialists in the field of culture and heritage.

Through its organization of this festival through the Global Village portal, Dubai Culture seeks to promote the care and development of all forms of arts in a way that preserves the rich heritage of the state, and creates an appropriate climate for the growth of new talents, encourages talented people from all segments of society, opens horizons of knowledge for citizens and the public and takes care of all Innovative ideas in the field of culture and heritage, preserving national identity, enhancing belonging and investing in young energies, in addition to circulating new cultures such as the culture of crafts and linking them to sustainability and heritage industries, activating integration between cultural institutions and bodies, and adopting the vision and mission of the Dubai Authority for Culture and Arts, as it is an active and creative element In the comprehensive development process taking place in the country.