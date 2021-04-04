Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed that it intends to expand its specialized ambulance services during the next stage, indicating that it has provided 16 specialized services, the most recent of which is units for transporting people of determination and dealing with obese people.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Khalifa Al Drai, said that the Foundation has succeeded in reducing the time of arrival to patients and saving lives through these qualitative services. Al-Dray explained to “Emirates Today” that the institution has strengthened its emergency system, with high-level services and training programs, most notably the emergency technician program, and raising the efficiency of paramedics by training them to deal with all sick cases and save their lives.

According to the Foundation, the specialized services include three units for the transport of people of determination, which is an ambulance dedicated to responding to this group, equipped with the latest devices and means to facilitate the process of aid and transport them, and the Foundation has also launched a smart application, which allows them to request emergency ambulance with the click of a button on a mobile phone. From anywhere in the emirate of Dubai.

She added, “The Foundation also has four maternity care units, launched by the Foundation in response to a request from women and husbands to provide ambulances for pregnancy and childbirth. They are transferred to any woman in childbirth, and qualified paramedics work on them to perform delivery operations with high efficiency.”

And she continued: “The Foundation has also launched a unit of weights, which can transport a patient weighing up to 400 kilograms, and it is equipped with high-precision equipment and a self-propelled stretcher, which enjoys great freedom to comfort the customer and facilitate his transportation, without causing any trouble to him or his family, as it deals with People who suffer from obesity that impedes their movement, or difficult to move to vital areas and places such as hospitals, and this service provides them with the highest levels of safety, security and safety, and with the highest levels of quality and distinction, which facilitates the work of paramedics and medical staff in dealing with such cases, and allows time The same speed and lightness in their treatment ».

The Foundation has allocated eight heart care units, which are cars equipped with the latest international technologies, with the aim of providing first aid, according to the most sophisticated treatment protocols, while transporting a patient with cardiac arrest or heart attacks to the nearest hospital, where cardiovascular disease tops the list of deaths in Dubai, by It reached 30.1%, according to the annual statistical report recently issued by the Dubai Health Authority, and the incidence of heart disease is 10 years less than European countries.

