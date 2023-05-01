A medical team with Dubai Ambulance succeeded in saving the life of fifty people from death, after suffering a sudden crisis, during which his heart stopped twice, and required giving him five electric shocks, so that his pulse stabilized and returned again.

The Foundation confirmed that the speedy arrival of the ambulance crew to the Al-Balagh site helped greatly in saving the patient, as the patient was in an area designated for cycling.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Julfar, told «Emirates Today» that the medical dispatcher received a report stating that a man was ill and feeling dizzy and tired, and the medical team gave him first aid instructions over the phone until the ambulance crew arrived.

He continued: «After the arrival of the medical team, the patient was diagnosed with a drop in pressure, a weak heartbeat, cyanosis in the body, and a myocardial infarction, which required giving him the necessary medications, but the patient did not respond to treatment, lost consciousness, then his heart stopped, which made The medical staff and the ambulance staff perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and after four electric shocks, advanced heart medications, and opening the airway, the patient woke up 20 minutes after providing him with emergency care.

He stated that the medical team immediately transferred the patient to Mediclinic Park View Hospital, due to its proximity to the al-Balagh site, and the availability of a cardiac catheterization unit in it. Before the patient arrived at the hospital, his heart stopped again in the ambulance, and the accompanying ambulance staff gave him a fifth electric shock inside the ambulance. The patient responded, regained consciousness and the ability to speak, and was transferred to the operating room for an urgent cardiac catheterization.

Julfar said, “The Foundation received a letter of thanks from the patient, in which he commended the emergency cadres who provided him with the necessary care, and their efforts, after God’s grace, were the reason for his existence.” Pointing out that the letters of thanks that they receive from recovering cases make them happy and motivate them to develop the work system.