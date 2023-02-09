The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services paramedics helped a forty-year-old man restore his heartbeat after it stopped, and he returned to his normal life, after he was threatened with losing his life.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, honored the ambulance team that saved the man’s life, and praised the efforts of its members, stressing that “their rapid response to the situation and their professional dealing with it added to the Foundation an achievement that it is proud of.”

He said, “There is nothing more valuable than feeling that you have contributed to saving a life,” noting that “rapid response to the calls of people with heart attacks increases their chances of survival.”

Dubai Ambulance had received a report stating that a man was ill, and the ambulance team responded to it in record time. It was found, through the initial evaluation, that the patient’s heart had stopped, which necessitated the start of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation process, and the administration of electric shocks. The patient was transferred under ambulatory care to the nearest hospital, to complete treatment in the intensive care room.

Julfar said, “The Foundation’s extensive partnerships with private and government hospitals at the emirate level have contributed significantly to reaching high rescue rates, and smooth and direct dealings with emergency rooms, which are ready to receive the patient based on the medical reports sent by our staff.”