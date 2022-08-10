The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, honored the emergency responder, Muhammad Dahhan, and his colleague, the emergency medicine technician, Aurelio Alonzo, for their efforts to save a fifty-year-old patient who suffered a severe heart attack that almost cost him his life, had it not been for the divine providence and the mighty effort he made with the case.

The ambulance crew of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services succeeded in saving a fifty-year-old man and returning the pulse to his heart after he suffered a heart attack that almost killed his life. The team’s arrival revealed through the initial evaluation that he had suffered a heart attack, so the team proceeded to provide advanced medical care to the patient, put intravenous solutions and give him heart medications.

During his transfer to the hospital, his health condition deteriorated and he was subjected to a complete stop in the work of the heart muscle and lungs, so the paramedics began the process of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of the electric shock device and giving electric shocks, which led to the return of the pulse to the patient and he was immediately transferred to Al-Zahra Hospital, which was informed in advance of the patient’s condition to prepare to receive The case, where the emergency team at the hospital performed a cardiac catheterization, after which the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit to check on the stability of his health condition.