A crew at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services succeeded in saving a young woman in her thirties whose heart stopped twice on New Year’s Eve, and brought her back to life during the early hours of the new year.

The foundation said to “Emirates Today”, that the operating room received a report, at exactly 11:30 pm on New Year’s Eve, about an eloquent case of a patient, who was found to suffer from cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest, and the first ambulance crew, who arrived within four minutes, moved, He started the first CPR, which took nine minutes.

The team completed the cardiopulmonary resuscitation process, and the patient was given medications for this type of case, then she was placed on a respirator after the pulse returned to her. The team decided to transfer the patient to Dubai Hospital, due to its proximity to the location of the case.

And she added that the patient’s condition returned and deteriorated during her transfer to the hospital, and her heart stopped again, and immediately the ambulance team began a second resuscitation, through the LUX device, heart medications and artificial respiration, until the patient regained her pulse again, as a result of the professionalism of the medical team accompanying the case, and the patient was Delivered to Dubai Hospital at 12:05 am on New Year’s Day.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Al-Dari, praised the readiness and high professionalism with which the ambulance team dealt with the case that needed quick and urgent treatment, given the level of seriousness of the case, stressing that the speed of response constitutes the most important reasons for saving critical cases, in addition to the professionalism of the ambulance team, and the integration of The expertise and technical equipment needed by paramedics.

He expressed his happiness for his team’s contribution to saving the patient at the beginning of the new year, stressing the Corporation’s keenness to reach the best response rates, and provide the best emergency ambulance services, through its qualified cadres and its fleet equipped with the best international equipment, pointing out that the Corporation has specialized vehicles, such as a doctor’s car. Emergency”, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and is staffed by specialized doctors with experience in dealing with critical cases.

He added that the New Year’s celebrations spread throughout Dubai, require the spread of paramedics, and their distribution covering all areas visited by visitors, and the rapid response to the patient’s condition was evidence of the readiness of the Foundation’s work teams to serve everyone, stressing that preserving the lives of individuals is a responsibility borne by all Dubai ambulance workers. And that spirit that was saved by the paramedics at the beginning of the new year is evidence of complete readiness and readiness.

He stressed the need for the community to be aware of some first aid, and the importance of the whistleblowers following the instructions they receive from the medical guide in the operating room, wishing health and safety for all in the new year.

For her part, the first national field doctor in Dubai Ambulance, Dr. Maryam Tarish Al Mansouri, said, “Dubai Ambulance started the new year by saving a soul that was about to die, a feeling that mixes pride and responsibility, and makes us strive to further develop our skills and capabilities in the field of emergency medicine.” .

She explained, “Despite the difficult case that we handed over to Dubai Hospital, and we follow it up continuously, we are satisfied with the way we dealt with it as a team specialized in emergency medicine, and we are proud of all the capabilities and support that the institution provides to us.”



