Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it has developed an integrated plan to deal with the blessed Eid Al Fitr holiday, with the aim of providing the best emergency services and dealing with emergency cases, quickly and efficiently.

Dubai Ambulance stated that it has allocated 442 trained ambulance staff, 122 vehicles that include ambulances, rapid responders, air and motorcycle bicycles, and marine boats, in addition to 222 professional drivers, to secure the residents and visitors of Dubai during the days of Eid.

The Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Al Drai, confirmed that the corporation provided ambulances that included cars and buses, intensive care units on alert in anticipation of any emergency, and vehicles for field supplies, support and assistance in a state of readiness, to meet any calls that may arise around the clock.

Al-Drai called on all members of society to assume responsibility towards themselves and their society in the first place, and to move away from all customs and traditions that were previously followed to limit the spread of infection, especially during the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and he advised online shopping instead of normal shopping, and with regard to family communication, he stressed the need to rely on Modern technology means of audio and video communication with others, and reducing family visits and gatherings as much as possible.

He said that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services was keen to cover all areas of Dubai with advanced emergency points, which guarantee rapid access in record time, as well as raising the readiness of ambulances to be equipped to deal with the most difficult cases.

He emphasized that saving human life is the main slogan of the institution and part of the diaries of its members, who work around the clock professionally in accordance with the best international practices, as they are qualified to deal with all traffic accident injuries, fractures, and all emergency cases, especially cases of fainting, heart and childbirth.

Al-Dray pointed out that ambulances and paramedics will be deployed near residential areas, shopping centers, tourist areas, and public parks, in addition to securing Dubai airport lounges and the country’s guests and visitors of all nationalities.

The Foundation affirmed that all necessary capabilities are provided to deal with emergency cases and rescue patients, noting that all qualified ambulance cadres are ready for a quick response within a well-planned 24-hour plan, throughout the days of Eid.





