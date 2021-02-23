Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launched a variety of virtual cognitive activities, as part of its participation in the activities of “The Emirates Innovates”, under the slogan “Dream, Solidarity, Inspiration, Innovation” that includes dialogue sessions for innovators and knowledge pioneers.

The Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Hassan Al-Drai, affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to participate in this annual national event to celebrate innovation and innovators to enhance their role in society.

The Foundation explained its participation in the list of innovators and knowledge pioneers participating in its sessions, which include: “Dr. Issa Bastaki, President of the Dubai Science Club, the Emirati inventor Mr. Ahmed Majan, President of the Emirates Inventors Association, and the young Emirati inventor specializing in robotics, Mr. Muhammad Matar Al Shamsi.”

The Foundation organized the Ideas Marathon Laboratory with the aim of harvesting innovative ideas about the future of ambulance services 2071, in cooperation with the University of Dubai, the Dubai Science Club, the Emirates Inventors Association, students, and the employees of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. The Foundation will also host a group of young Emirati innovators to provide an explanation about Their experiences via a video, which will be published on social media.

For her part, Dr. Aisha Al-Mutawa, Chairman of the Innovation Council at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, affirmed that in the year 2021 the organization was keen to activate partnerships with academic bodies and those concerned with sponsoring innovators and inventors such as the Emirates Inventors Association to support innovation and attract innovators and diversify platforms for dialogue and communication through Virtual platforms confirm commitment to precautionary measures to prevent corona virus.

The Foundation indicated that it has recently succeeded in implementing 7 innovative initiatives that have greatly contributed to strengthening the system of emergency services and raising their efficiency in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. These initiatives included the self-assessment corridor, the mobile isolation capsule, the mobile examination unit, the marine ambulance, the corridor Vehicle sterilization, smart training, institutional innovation system, “one-shot”.





