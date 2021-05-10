Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it has developed an emergency plan to deal with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with the aim of providing the best emergency services and dealing with emergency cases, quickly and efficiently.

She explained that it has allocated 442 trained ambulance personnel, 122 vehicles and vehicles that include ambulances, rapid responders, bicycles, motorcycles, and boats, in addition to 222 professional drivers, to secure the residents and visitors of Dubai during the days of Eid. The Foundation’s Executive Director, Khalifa Al Dray, confirmed that the Foundation provided ambulances that included cars and buses, intensive care units in a state of alert in anticipation of any emergency, and vehicles for field supplies, support and support in a state of readiness, to meet any reports that might arise around the clock.





