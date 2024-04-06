The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has confirmed its readiness and preparedness for the Eid Al Fitr holiday, as part of an integrated plan to cover and secure important activities and events in all regions of the emirate by land, sea and air, ensuring rapid access and dealing with reports in record time.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishal Julfar, told Emirates Al-Youm that 611 qualified ambulance personnel have been allocated, in addition to 20 supervisors, to deal with emergency cases distributed among 135 emergency points, including ambulances, rapid responders, bicycles, marine boats, and air ambulances. In cooperation with the Dubai Police Air Wing Center.

He added that the intensive care units will be on alert in anticipation of any emergency, along with vehicles for field supply, support and support, to respond to any reports that may arise around the clock. Julfar stated that ambulances and paramedics will be near residential areas, shopping centres, tourist areas, beaches, public parks and workers’ housing areas, noting that Dubai International Airport’s lounges will be secured by providing 16 ambulance units in the airport buildings.

He stressed that all qualified ambulance personnel are ready to respond quickly within a precise plan, 24 hours a day, throughout the Eid.

He called on the public to take responsibility and contribute to saving lives by clearing the way for ambulances, given the importance of time in the arrival of the patient or injured person to the hospital, stressing his confidence in the community’s awareness and high sense of responsibility.