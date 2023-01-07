The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it has developed a plan to deal with the possible repercussions of rain, based on weather reports through 123 emergency points distributed throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

She said that things are going normally, and that her cadres and fleet are on constant alert.

The Executive Director of the Corporation, Mishaal Julfar, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that “Dubai Ambulance” works within an integrated emergency team that brings together all concerned parties to follow up on the repercussions of the weather situation, and to deal with any emergency immediately, adding that “things in Dubai are proceeding normally.” .

Julphar stated that the Corporation has put all ambulance cadres on full alert, along with a fleet of advanced mechanisms capable of dealing with any emergency situation anywhere, and has also raised the level of readiness of emergency cadres including doctors, emergency medicine technicians, paramedics and ambulance operators, throughout the hours of the night and day. Stressing the importance of cooperation between the Foundation and its strategic partners, the Dubai Police, the Health and Civil Defense Authority, and the Roads and Transport Authority, in a way that is in the interest of the patient, the injured, or the customer, pointing to dealing with reports received from the police operations room quickly and accurately.