Based on its motto “You are in safe hands”, the staff of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services were present near school complexes and vital streets in the emirate to ensure the safety of students, educational staff and road users.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, said, “The safety of the community comes first among our priorities in the ambulance work, and we strive to provide pioneering proactive services to all members of society. Ambulance and 153 of our specialized ambulance cadres to be present at the beginning and end of the school day to ensure speedy dealing with emergency cases if they occur, God forbid.”

Julphar stressed that the plan for the presence of ambulances supports the government’s direction to enhance the sense of safety and consolidate concepts of happiness among the residents of the Emirate of Dubai, and it also supports the integration of efforts made by the Foundation’s strategic partners to enhance public safety in society.

Julfar stated that the Foundation, through its efforts in spreading first aid awareness, has designed awareness programs for school students provided by specialized ambulance cadres, including the “Little Paramedic”, and courses and workshops offered throughout the year in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to raise students’ sense of responsibility to deal with emergency situations around them, stressing The promotion of first aid awareness and emergency first aid practices in the community is reflected in the safety of community members and the preservation of their lives.

Julphar called on parents and drivers to adhere to the specified speeds in general and near school complexes in particular, to always give priority to students, and to pay attention to school buses and give them priority to stop at the time of loading and unloading students. The safety of community members is everyone’s responsibility.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services is available to cover the areas and streets of Dubai through 128 emergency points distributed throughout the emirate, equipped with specialized cadres and advanced ambulance units to ensure arrival in record time around the clock to deal with various cases and provide service with all professionalism and comfort to visitors and the Dubai community.