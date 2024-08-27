Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services reported that it has developed an integrated plan, in cooperation with strategic partners, to ensure the safety of students, educational staff and road users, as part of its preparations for the new academic year “2024-2025”, as part of its special strategy to ensure rapid response to emergency situations.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that “the safety of the community comes first, among our priorities in ambulance work, and the corporation seeks to provide pioneering proactive services to all members of society, pointing out that with the start of the new school year, a plan was directed to be developed to be present and stationed near school complexes across the emirate to be present during the beginning and end of the school day to ensure rapid response to emergency cases in the event of any emergency.”

Julfar stressed that the ambulance presence plan supports the wise government’s direction to enhance the sense of security and consolidate the concepts of happiness among the residents of the Emirate of Dubai. It also supports the integration of efforts made by the strategic partners of the institution to enhance public safety in the community.

He explained that in addition to the preparations for the new academic year, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has 135 ambulance points distributed throughout the emirate, operating around the clock and equipped with specialized ambulance personnel and advanced ambulance vehicles equipped with the latest ambulance equipment and devices to ensure arrival in record time, deal with various cases and provide the service with professionalism and comfort to all members of society.

Julfar stated that the Foundation, through its proactive efforts to spread first aid awareness, has designed awareness programmes for school students during the summer vacation, including the summer first aid camp, the “Little Paramedic”, and courses and workshops offered throughout the year in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to raise students’ sense of responsibility to deal with emergency situations around them, stressing that enhancing first aid awareness and emergency first aid practices in the community reflects on the safety of community members and the preservation of their lives.

Julfar called on parents and drivers to adhere to the specified speeds in general and near school complexes in particular, and to always give priority to students, and to pay attention to school buses and give them priority when loading and unloading students. He also called on parents to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots to ensure the safety of their children when they go to school, and to exercise caution and care during the morning and afternoon periods, stressing that maintaining the safety of community members is everyone’s responsibility.