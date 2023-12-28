The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed that it has developed an exceptional plan to secure New Year's celebrations, in cooperation with its partners in the Dubai Events Insurance Committee, during which it has deployed an advanced fleet of cars and marine boats to secure event areas inside Dubai and in Hatta.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Ambulance Services Corporation, Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, explained that the Corporation has put all its capabilities, including teams, cadres, and mechanisms, on standby to secure and cover New Year’s events, as it has allocated 178 fully equipped ambulance vehicles to deal with all types of cases, in addition to 4 advanced naval boats, to deal with any situation. Reports in event areas adjacent to the coast.

He added, “The Foundation has also allocated highly trained teams of specialized paramedics, numbering 556 cadres and 35 supervisors, whose mission is to secure 46 events that will be witnessed in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai on New Year's Eve.”

Julphar explained that Dubai ambulances will be deployed in all vital areas in the emirate, as 7 vehicles will be distributed in the Dubai Mall area and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard (Burj Khalifa), in addition to allocating 16 paramedics to deal with any case that arises in the area. 6 ambulances and 12 paramedics in Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, GBR, and Blue Waters. The Foundation also allocated 18 ambulances, an operating room, and 18 support tents to provide ambulance services.

He continued, “Five first responder cars, 6 electric bicycles, two ambulance buses, and a field support unit have been allocated. Additionally, 34 additional ambulance points have been allocated and will be distributed to various other regions in the emirate, such as Jebel Ali, Bur Dubai, rural areas, and Deira.”

He pointed out that 5 ambulances were allocated to cover the closing of the Hatta Festival and 12 paramedics, in addition to a field support unit, as it is one of the most prominent areas full of festivals and events during that period.