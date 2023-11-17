The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it dealt with 129 reports during the wave of rain that the emirate witnessed, between three and ten o’clock on Friday morning, resulting in 145 injuries ranging from minor, moderate and severe. The Foundation’s Executive Director, Mishal Julfar, explained to Emirates Today that the Foundation has developed a plan in advance to deal with the repercussions of possible rain, based on weather reports, by urgently activating eight new emergency points, bringing the total number of emergency points to 139 points, distributed among… Throughout the Emirate of Dubai, to ensure rapid response to reports. He said that the Corporation, as part of its plan to deal with the weather situation, deployed additional resources to support emergency response operations, reduce pressure on hospitals, and deal with simple cases at the site of the event, noting that the operating room received reports of various cases ranging from simple, medium, and severe. He stressed that Dubai Ambulance works within an integrated emergency team that brings together all concerned parties, to follow up on the repercussions of the weather situation, and to deal with any emergency immediately.